Nunavik driver plows into pedestrians over long weekend

Umiujaq man charged with impaired, dangerous driving

SARAH ROGERS



A still screen from video footage shows a black vehicle just before a driver ran into two pedestrians Sept. 2 in Umiujaq. A still screen from video footage shows a black vehicle just before a driver ran into two pedestrians Sept. 2 in Umiujaq.

September 06, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A Nunavik man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into two people over the long weekend.

The incident took place in the Hudson coast community of Umiujaq, where the Kativik Regional Police Force said a 29-year-old man stole a vehicle Sept. 2 around 8:00 p.m.

Video footage provided by a witness to Nunatsiaq News shows a driver speeding recklessly through the streets of the community of about 400 people.

The footage shows the driver speed up and veer to the side of the road as he plows into the two pedestrians.

Sources say the two women survived the accident, although one remains in critical condition; the other sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle and ran out onto the land, the KRPF said in a Sept. 5 email to Nunatsiaq News.

Two days later, on Sept. 4, KRPF officers located and arrested the man.

The suspect faces three charges: impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and hit-and-run causing bodily harm. He remains in custody in Umiujaq, police said.

The Sûreté du Québec provincial police force has now taken over the investigation into the incident.