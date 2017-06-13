NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik community shocked, heartbroken over weekend stabbings

“He had a future. So what happened?"

SARAH ROGERS



Friends of Illutak Anautak called the young man quiet, respectful and well-liked, but said the 19-year-old also had family problems--Anautak had lost both his brother and mother in recent years. (FACEBOOK PHOTO) Friends of Illutak Anautak called the young man quiet, respectful and well-liked, but said the 19-year-old also had family problems--Anautak had lost both his brother and mother in recent years. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

June 13, 2017 - 8:00 am

Friends and family of Akulivik youth Illutak Anautak say they’re at a loss to explain what might have motivated the “quiet,” “nice guy” to attack and kill his family members early June 10.

Many residents of the Nunavik community of about 600 awoke June 10 to the unfolding tragedy; 19-year-old Anautak, armed, is alleged to have entered three different homes and stabbed at least five people.

Three of them died of their injuries: Lucassie Anautak, 36, Eli Qinuajuak, 32, and Putulik Anautak, who was just 12 years old, not 10 as previously reported by investigators.

A woman and a teenager survived the attack and are listed in stable condition.

The injured and deceased included Anautak’s cousins, an uncle, an aunt and her boyfriend, Akulivimmiut said.

Another cousin, Johnny Alayco, said he and Anautak were close friends who spent hours together hunting and fixing snowmobiles. They were together June 9, having a few drinks “just for fun,” Alayco said.

Alayco said Anautak left his place about 1 a.m. the following morning; it was still light out.

“He wasn’t drunk or angry,” Alayco said. “But I told him, don’t do anything crazy.”

Alayco woke in the morning to the news that several of his relatives had been stabbed and killed.

After the attack, friends said Anautak took to Facebook to write about the stabbings.

But investigators have said that Kativik Regional Police Force officers found the teenager armed with a knife early June 10 and prepared to enter a fourth home, at which point officers fired at Anautak, fatally wounding the 19-year-old.

Sûreté du Québec provincial police are investigating the three murders and two attempted murders, while Quebec’s independent investigations bureau—le Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes—is tasked with investigating the police response.

The KRPF officers who responded to the call—whom local sources said had only been in Akulivik a few weeks—have now been replaced by new officers, the KRPF said.

But it could take Quebec police and investigators months to determine what happened.

“We already know what happened,” Alayco said. “Everyone here just wants to have the funerals.”

That will have to wait a few weeks however, until the coroner’s office has completed the autopsies.

“It’s sad,” Alayco said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Alayco called his cousin Anautak a “quiet” guy, who worked at the local youth centre and liked to play hockey.

“When I needed help, he always helped me,” he said. “But he had family problems.”

Alayco said Anautak’s mother was severely beaten a few years ago and later died from her injuries. Anautak had also lost a brother to suicide.

He had since been living with relatives, Alayco said. They were among those attacked.

Clauter Alexandre, once an Akulivik-based youth worker, stayed in touch with Anautak over the years. He said he couldn’t believe when he heard about the stabbings.

“He was a nice guy; quiet and respectful,” Alexandre said. “He was a model student and the best goalie in Nunavik.

“Everyone loved Illutak.”

But Alexandre said the stabbings indicate the young man was clearly distressed and, like so many Nunavimmiut youth, he didn’t receive the help he needed.

“He had a future,” he said. “So what happened?

“There’s no way he fell into that darkness over nothing; there was a reason,” Alexandre said. “And we have to get to the source of that.”

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said June 12 that it has deployed additional social workers to Akulivik this week, while a post-trauma team based at the nearby Inuulisivik Health Centre in Puvirnituq is available on request.

A child psychiatrist who was already travelling the Hudson Bay coast will stay longer in Akulivik this week to provide additional support, the health board said.

While classes at the local Tukisiniarvik school ended for the year June 2, the Kativik School Board said a student support worker is available to help refer students impacted by the deaths to local health and social services.

Premier Philippe Couillard promised continuing support from Quebec, saying that “we know that the social conditions in our northern communities are very difficult.”

“So we’re going to be there with them and support them going through this horrible tragedy,” Couillard told reporters June 12 in Montreal.

If you are in Nunavik and experiencing distress, you can visit or call you local health centre at any time.

Nunavimmiut who have thoughts of suicide can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line for support in English or Inuktitut 24 hours a day at 1-800-265-3333.