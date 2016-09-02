Nunavik communities decry “rogue” hunters, beluga “mismanagement” plan
DFO shuts hunt down in August after hunters exceeded three-year quota for endangered belugas
(Updated, 11:30 a.m., Sept. 7)
The beluga hunt closed down along Nunavik’s coasts much earlier than usual this year — on Aug. 17 — angering some hunters in communities that didn’t catch their annual quota and will see no fall hunt.
“That is so unfair, so wrong in every way. I’m heartbroken,” said Sheila Ningiuruvik in a Facebook discussion on the end of the beluga season, which left Quaqtaq on Nunavik’s Hudson Strait with less than half of its total allowable catch of 25.
Johnny Oovaut, a longtime critic of beluga quotas, also blasted the three-year beluga management plan, reached in 2014, calling it a “mismanagement plan.
Another poster blamed “rogue hunters” who hunt beluga and undermine the management plan — they could use some therapy, he suggested.
Some have suggested that communities that overhunted should be penalized in the future.
Beluga statistics obtained by Nunatsiaq News from the Department of Fisheries and Ocean give a clear picture of which communities over-hunted in 2016: Salluit, with 34 landed beluga, Kangiqsujuaq with 29, Inukjuak with 10 and Umiujaq with three.
But in addition to the over-hunting this past year, there was another reason that the beluga hunt was suddenly closed down: under the current management plan, any catch of belugas is rated according to where and when it’s hunted as a way to protect the endangered Eastern Hudson Bay beluga stock, whose whales migrate along the Nunavik coasts.
This means that when hunters take 10 belugas between Feb. 1 and Aug. 31, the plan counts them as one.
The 30 belugas considered by the DFO to have been hunted from the EHB stock in 2016 pushed the region over the quota of 162 belugas which they could hunt under the three-year plan.
The plan ends at the end of this year.
And discussions on a new beluga management plan are set to start this month, when the Nunavik Marine Region Wildlife Board will host the regional Nunavimmi Umajulirijiit Katujjiqatigiinningit so Makivik Corp. and the DFO can decide how to move forward.
opposite from kivalliq. we can shoot all the whales we want but not bears. over ther they can shoot all the bears they want but not whales
Our governments whose intention about the Inuit becoming properly civilized, attempting to have their culture forgotten by means of dog slaughters, removing children from family into residential schools by force and allowing them corporal punishment if speaking their native tongue, relocating family with false promises to foreign locations of better livelihoods, fur trades that did not give Inuit a fair bargain in return, mining exploitation within own lands without benefit to the lands that they left in despair and the list goes on. Today is like similar case, we are still classified by human rights activists that we are still treated like third world country even in this new millennia. Food insecurity is a big factor that at least should be addressed by our governments.
If there is no quota , every thing in site will be slaughtered and who are we going to blame, not our selfs of course , we can do no wrong
There’s a saying if u don’t harvest the animals their numbers will decline and as we sees it there seems to be less already..
Why would anybody let food to go waste, mining industries have killed more any kind of animals than Inuit why don’t we hear about them? Because they don’t talk and simply they don’t let anyone sees them.
Is that what we should do lie for everything maybe that would be acceptable… Just a thought…
@5
Whaaa…?
That is a stupid saying and whoever came up with it should feel bad because that is a stupid thing to say.
Using that logic, You should be able to walk from NLFD to the main land on a bridge of COD then they harvested the crap out of them. Same thing with the caribou of Baffin island and so many other animals. Also you make it sound like all animals exist for the sole purpose of feeding humans, if that was the case then they`d be no animals in LARGE areas of the world since people don`t live on the waters so most deserts.
Nunavimmiut would probably be surprised to hear that many people in the Baffin waste most of the whales by leaving the meat and only taking the mattaq.
There should be a penalty for that.
#6 It’s how you do the harvesting that effects them, I hunt with great respect and I don’t let anything go to waste and I do not hunt just because I want to or can.. Example if I caught a caribou I would not leave the things u don’t eat where u shot it and according to what u said that’s exactly happened to Baffin because anykind of animal would not go back where they seen their kind in the ground not moving or rotting..
I was also raised to only take wildlife that we planned to eat, not to waste, and to leave nothing behind that would scare other wildlife away.
There are so many hungry people and those who crave, yet most of the whales are left to rot.
Maybe that’s why we don’t have tuktu on Baffin anymore.
Oops was trying for #5 not 6
Do the wordS ENDANGERED ANIMAL have no meaning to the Inuit.
Your grandpa survive because of how Inuit lived in a lot ways we saved ur asses many times and this is how we’re treated We take what we can before your kind destroy it all yes we know they’re “endangered species” by your kind
#10 tundra bum, beluga are not an endangered animal. According to Wikipedia their status is “Near Threatened ” which is quite different from the endangered status.
Many populations are doing much better since the end of commercial whaling and they are an important food source for Inuit.
they should do the same to russia greenland nunavut and alaska if they are considered threatened with extinction in the near future and scientists should stop putting big gps piercing to their back if they still use those it would help them Migrat better
#10 According to federal government website, belugas are endangered. If you would read all the article on wiki, you would have read that its internationally near threatened, critically endangered in USA and endangered in Canada. The quotas are in place to protect the species for future generations! We can’t change the past for what happened with commercial hunting, but we can change the future.
#5 you never thought that cod fishing was overfished in Canadian waters by those who fish from across the Atlantic Ocean. Those thieves have taken cod from Canadian waters and left our fisherman with a low catch.
Having adopted the Euro governance system of taking black and white positions and sticking with it no matter the harm and consequence, result/species are not well managed. The DFO had been and are anti-whale hunting, anyone involved in the region’s wildlife mmgt would know that it is an unspoken policy of theirs. The local wildlife reps then take that Me vs You Euro system and rather than negotiating on fact and traditional knowledge say No Way Jose. It has not work so well thusfar that Egocentric Euro-centric **it.
#16 Besides being inaccurate your comment is really quite stupid. It’s obvious too that you are jealous of Euro-north American civilization, which has surpassed every other civilization on the planet in terms of its material and intellectual achievements. That is an indisputable fact.
Dictation is finally stretching done by dictators, who pretend to be democracy. One of meaning of democracy is participation of those who are affected. When quotas are enacted, those who are affected are never present. Meaning from Nunavik. Thus, Canada is the “Dictator” to Nunavimiut. Re-check dictionary, please.
To # 18, The actual beluga management system was developed and implemented by the Nunavik Marine Wildlife Management Board, a board composed of Inuk representatives, and created in the following of the Nunavik Inuit Lands Claims Agreement. Check your facts please…
Land Claims refers to “Treaty”. There has been contract in Nunavik but never treaty. Prior to 1982, permission or license to enter into treaty was needed from Privy Council of United Kingdom. This was legal entity that was required to authorized Quebec or Canada to enter into treaty debate. Not was requested nor granted. Check rule of law.
We should give this whale a chance to recover to strong numbers. hundreds of these animals used to be taken every year by whaling ships. These animals used to be in the St. Lawrence river and even further south than that. They just got hunted out but a small stock remains around the Tadoussac. If all the captive whales were just released around there, they would have a real chance of revitalization.