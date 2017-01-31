NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik Canadian Rangers join northern Quebec-wide exercise

"An opportunity to showcase the Canadian Rangers’ determination, drive, and professionalism"

Canadian Rangers from Nunavik will join in 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group's Exercise Aqikgik, which got underway Jan. 27. (FILE IMAGE)

January 31, 2017 - 8:30 am

Canadian Rangers from Quebec’s Inuit and First Nations communities have set off on a 3,690-kilometre snowmobile trek around northern Quebec— the first time these Canadian Ranger patrols have ever conducted a training exercise across the huge region.

The 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group’s Exercise Aqikgik, which started Jan. 27 in the James Bay Cree community of Waskaganish, honours of the 70th anniversary of the Canadian Rangers.

After visiting 35 communities where Canadian Ranger groups are active, the participants will end their exercise in mid-March on the Lower North Shore.

Lieutenant-Colonel Bruno Plourde, Commander of the 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group called the exercise “historic,” highlighting the co‑operation between the Canadian Army and the communities of northern Quebec and the Lower North Shore.

More than 120 Canadian Rangers and military instructors,will participate in the exercise, meeting with Canadian Ranger and Junior Canadian Ranger Patrols as they travel.

“Exercise Aqikgik is an opportunity to showcase the Canadian Rangers’ determination, drive, and professionalism,” said Brigadier-General Hercule Gosselin, Commander of the 2nd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force-East, in a news release about the exercise.