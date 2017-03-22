NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunatsiaq News nets 17 community newspaper award nominations

Eastern Arctic’s oldest newspaper wins recognition in multiple categories

The cover of the April 8, 2016 print edition of Nunatsiaq News is nominated in the Best Front Page category at the Quebec Community Newspaper Association's 2017 Better Newspapers Competition. The final results of the competition are to be announced June 2. The cover of the April 8, 2016 print edition of Nunatsiaq News is nominated in the Best Front Page category at the Quebec Community Newspaper Association's 2017 Better Newspapers Competition. The final results of the competition are to be announced June 2.

March 22, 2017 - 8:30 am

Nunatsiaq News staff members and freelance contributors learned March 21 that they’ve earned 17 award nominations in the Quebec Community Newspaper Association’s 2017 Better Newspapers Competition.

The award nominations earned by the newspaper are:

• Best Front Page (April 8, 2016 print paper)

• Best Advertisement (Ad for Arctic Co-operatives Ltd., Nov.4, 2016

The award nominations for individual writers are:

Steve Ducharme

• Best News Story: “Inuk story points to discovery of Franklin shipwreck” (Sept. 15, 2016)

• Best Feature Story: “Ship director and Inuk Ranger tell the tale of Terror” (Sept. 30, 2016)

• Best Sports Story: “Veteran AWG athlete rallies from loss” (Feb. 26, 2016)

• Best Business Story: “Bad loan won’t change how Nunavut lender does business” (Sept. 2, 2016)

Sarah Rogers

• Best News Story: “Tears of joy greet Saputi’s crew” (March 4, 2016)

• Best Feature Series: “Suicide in Nunavik” (Feb. 12, 2016)

Thomas Rohner

• Best Investigative Reporting: “Anatomy of a killer, a victim” (Dec. 2, 2016)

• Best Business Feature: “Nunavut man pours love, time into sled dogs” (Oct. 14, 2016)

Lisa Gregoire

• Best Investigative Reporting: “Inuit kids in government care” (May 27, 2016)

• Best Arts and Entertainment Story: “Annie Pootoogook, savvy artist, impish trailblazer” (Sept. 30, 2016)

Jim Bell

• Bob Phillips Award for Best Editorial: (General) “Tootoo’s bewildered constituents deserve more” (Aug. 5, 2016)

• Best Municipal/Civic Affairs Story: “Obituary: The colourful life of Bryan R. Pearson” (Oct. 21, 2016)

Photography Awards

• Robert Kautuk: Walrus harvest on ice floe (July 29, 2016)

• David Kilabuk: Pangnirtung landscape (Oct. 21, 2016)

• Clare Kines: Arctic Bay Inuujuaq School graduates (June 10, 2016)

Nunatsiaq News has its origins in Inuksuk, a not-for-profit newspaper that published between 1973 and 1975 in Iqaluit. Under the name Nunatsiaq News, the paper has served eastern Arctic communities in Nunavut and Nunavik nearly every week since July 1975.

The Quebec Community Newspaper Association comprises English language and minority community newspapers circulating in Quebec, and its English and bilingual publications are distributed weekly, biweekly, monthly and daily to about 770,000 readers across the province.

The final results of the QCNA’s 2017 awards competition will be announced June 2 at a banquet in Sainte-Adèle, Que.

(The nominations listed above are for materials published in the Nunatsiaq News print edition. In some cases, the online versions may differ from the print versions.)