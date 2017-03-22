Nunatsiaq News nets 17 community newspaper award nominations
Eastern Arctic’s oldest newspaper wins recognition in multiple categories
Nunatsiaq News staff members and freelance contributors learned March 21 that they’ve earned 17 award nominations in the Quebec Community Newspaper Association’s 2017 Better Newspapers Competition.
The award nominations earned by the newspaper are:
• Best Front Page (April 8, 2016 print paper)
• Best Advertisement (Ad for Arctic Co-operatives Ltd., Nov.4, 2016
The award nominations for individual writers are:
Steve Ducharme
• Best News Story: “Inuk story points to discovery of Franklin shipwreck” (Sept. 15, 2016)
• Best Feature Story: “Ship director and Inuk Ranger tell the tale of Terror” (Sept. 30, 2016)
• Best Sports Story: “Veteran AWG athlete rallies from loss” (Feb. 26, 2016)
• Best Business Story: “Bad loan won’t change how Nunavut lender does business” (Sept. 2, 2016)
Sarah Rogers
• Best News Story: “Tears of joy greet Saputi’s crew” (March 4, 2016)
• Best Feature Series: “Suicide in Nunavik” (Feb. 12, 2016)
Thomas Rohner
• Best Investigative Reporting: “Anatomy of a killer, a victim” (Dec. 2, 2016)
• Best Business Feature: “Nunavut man pours love, time into sled dogs” (Oct. 14, 2016)
Lisa Gregoire
• Best Investigative Reporting: “Inuit kids in government care” (May 27, 2016)
• Best Arts and Entertainment Story: “Annie Pootoogook, savvy artist, impish trailblazer” (Sept. 30, 2016)
Jim Bell
• Bob Phillips Award for Best Editorial: (General) “Tootoo’s bewildered constituents deserve more” (Aug. 5, 2016)
• Best Municipal/Civic Affairs Story: “Obituary: The colourful life of Bryan R. Pearson” (Oct. 21, 2016)
Photography Awards
• Robert Kautuk: Walrus harvest on ice floe (July 29, 2016)
• David Kilabuk: Pangnirtung landscape (Oct. 21, 2016)
• Clare Kines: Arctic Bay Inuujuaq School graduates (June 10, 2016)
Nunatsiaq News has its origins in Inuksuk, a not-for-profit newspaper that published between 1973 and 1975 in Iqaluit. Under the name Nunatsiaq News, the paper has served eastern Arctic communities in Nunavut and Nunavik nearly every week since July 1975.
The Quebec Community Newspaper Association comprises English language and minority community newspapers circulating in Quebec, and its English and bilingual publications are distributed weekly, biweekly, monthly and daily to about 770,000 readers across the province.
The final results of the QCNA’s 2017 awards competition will be announced June 2 at a banquet in Sainte-Adèle, Que.
(The nominations listed above are for materials published in the Nunatsiaq News print edition. In some cases, the online versions may differ from the print versions.)
(6) Comments:
Good work. Nunatsiaq is my first source of news in Nunavut. The articles researched well and are more in depth than cbc. News North is just frustrating to use online, even with a subscription. Nunatsiaq’s website is old school and outdated, but it works (so why even change it?). Great social media presence too.
Personally for me, I’m visiting nunatsiaqnews less and less.
I’m finding it to be heavily on the negative news sometimes.
Also, I find the moderators to have thin skin and don’t always allow post that doesn’t coincide with their ideas.
alianai makitajunatugu inuluta
Congratulations to everyone involved…
You all do a great job of covering a big and diverse country..and you do it very well.
CONGRATULATIONS!!!
for me: Nunatsiaq News back issues are a priceless storage bank of community and historical information: valuable to me.
At a time when most newspapers are reeling from financial pressures and cutting back, Nunatsiaq News stands out for its range and its quality—a paper with a heart. My favourite: Jim Bell’s obit of Bryan Pearson.