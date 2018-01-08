NEWS: Nunavut

NTI offers new scholarship for Nunavut Inuit post-secondary students

Up to 200 students can apply for $1,250 scholarships

With the announcement of a new scholarship program from the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc's foundation, there are more financial incentives available to Nunavut Inuit students, like these Nunavut Arctic College graduates from 2016, who want to pursue post-secondary studies. (FILE PHOTO) With the announcement of a new scholarship program from the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc's foundation, there are more financial incentives available to Nunavut Inuit students, like these Nunavut Arctic College graduates from 2016, who want to pursue post-secondary studies. (FILE PHOTO)

January 08, 2018 - 3:30 pm

There’s a new scholarship program for Nunavut Inuit post-secondary students that flows from excess money once earmarked for former residential school students.

The program, announced Jan. 4 by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President, Aluki Kotierk, will offer $1,250 to up to 200 beneficiaries who are enrolled in a program that lasts seven months or longer in a recognized post-secondary institution, such as a college or university, or in a postgraduate practicum or articling program.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. central time.

Phase two of the new scholarship program, slated for July, will see an increase in the individual scholarship amount to $2,500 per student enrolled in a post-secondary course or program.

The program will be administered through a recently established Nunavut Tunngavik Foundation, NTI said.

The foundation will distribute the remainder of the money set aside for common experience payments by the Residential School Settlement Agreement.

More scholarship programs are to come during the spring and fall of 2018, NTI said.

Information on the foundation’s website mentions a Tunngavik Scholarship for Skill and Employment Advancement of $1,000 per recipient for up to 250 students attending a recognized program related to trades/employment skill development, including pre-trades or upgrading, that lasts four weeks or longer.

For the post-secondary program, which is now seeking applicants, you can find an online application form on the NTI website or from your local community liaison officer. And if you want more information, you can call Susan Enuaraq, senior program officer at 867-645-5400 or toll-free at 1-888-236-5400.