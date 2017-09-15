Ottawa gives Northwestel $50 million to improve Nunavut internet
Feds want to Nunavut households to have minimum 5 Mbps internet speed
The federal government says it will give Northwestel “nearly $50 million” to improve high-speed internet coverage across Nunavut—but don’t blame northerners if they roll their eyes at the news.
Navdeep Bains, the minister of innovation, science and economic development, made the announcement in Iqaluit Sept. 14, saying the spending “will attract an additional $73 million from Northwestel, which will build the backbone satellite network needed to make higher-speed internet available in every community across Nunavut.”
The news release said the money will ensure households in Nunavut have internet speeds of at least 5 Mbps, a figure most northern internet users would agree is still relatively slow compared to the rest of Canada.
And although Ottawa’s release promises that this upgrade will allow Canadians “to participate fully in the digital economy, seize new business opportunities, and connect with friends and family around the world,” it doesn’t quite satisfy minimum speeds established by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission.
The CRTC ruled in December 2016 that, no matter where they live, Canadians deserve a base level of internet connectivity speed: 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload
But both Northwestel and Bains are promoting the announcement as a big gain for the North.
“By the end of 2019, schools, health centres and service providers across Nunavut will have broadband speeds significantly faster than those available today,” said Curtis Shaw, chief operating officer for Northwestel. He didn’t elaborate on “significantly faster.”
The $50 million from Ottawa is part of a “Connect to Innovate” program announced in the 2016 Liberal budget which set aside $500 million to improve high speed internet in rural and remote Canadian communities.
That means Nunavut—home to nothing but remote communities—will get roughly 10 per cent of that total fund.
(17) Comments:
What a sham. We already get overcharged for a service we don’t get the advertised speeds for. On top of that their usage tracker tracks your use per month (1st-30th of the month for example) yet your billing period could be from the 17th to the 17th. I’ve even had my modem unplugged and still had usage shown on the tracker. You tell them. They don’t care.
All kinds of wrong here. NWTel could tell me the sky is blue and I would have to look out the window to double check. You can get better Internet in the middle of the jungle in Africa than you can here.
What a complete waste of time this announcement was. 50m is nothing when is comes to broadband infrastructure. And giving it to the NWTel monopoly? Wow.
I’m not sure who this is supposed to impress. Doing nothing would have been a better political move for the Liberals. This is just pandering but being extremely cheap. So infuriating.
For Nunavummiut, it’s not so much the download speed it’s the miniscule 20 GB for $84 per month. Faster MBPS will only allow us to eat up that 20 gb’s faster and then we’ll have to spend a lot more money to buy extra gigs until our monthly anniversary date arrives. It’s just a way for Northwestel or Qiniq to make more money from their customers. My 2 cents from Bedrock, Nunavut
These things cost mega bucks but the use of them offsets so much in other costs. By itself it seems like a big waste but will easily pay for itself in years of service. So chill.
Really! Northwestel! What a waste of federal funds! Invest in the overall infrastructure to connect to rest of the world.
I send a message to my buddy that is sitting next to me and it goes into space and he gets it 5 minutes later. Good thing I wasn’t having a heart attack and he had to download how to save me.
Does this mean we will be able to play Call of Duty online now?
just wondering if the new connection will also include unlimited downloads? or are we still going to pay $10 per gig after 50 gigs. faster internet means more usage at faster speeds, (YouTube videos, videos on Facebook, Snap Chat, NetFlix) will mean more cost to the customer, sometimes over $1000 a month for watching videos.
so NWTEL gets money but I don’t use and never will use NWTEL for my internet. so I guess I’m stuck with what I get from other companies. WHY the monopoly just to NWTEL just look at their financial structure over the last 20 years. subsidy after subsidy and still losing money.
Schools, Health centres in all of Nunavut will have more ...so does that means GN has signed a contract with NWTEL??? I guess it is 73 million the same as NWTEL will put in.
#6: 5MBps will not allow you to play online gaming against southern players. It may allow to play against people in other communities, but not rest of the world with faster internet.
I was really hoping this was to announce to get the standard of 50MBps for NU, but it’s to help the other communities get to Iqaluit speed. $123m is a lot of money to improve this outdated infrastructure. They keep putting bandaids on broken pipe
Also, Don’t forget The Federal Government sold Telesat to Bell in 1998. It used to be a Crown corporation. They screwed us over a long time ago.
#6 in a word ... NO!
Would have been better off investing this money for Fiber optic cables
5 to 15 Mbps means we’re going to pay 200 to 500 dollars a month or even more.
#9 Wrong, 5mbps is plenty of bandwidth to play a game over the internet that’s not the issue. The issue is latency. The signal has to go to space then come back down to the destination, back up to space and to this fellow’s game. Obviously that causes delay and this can only be fixed by putting a fiber in, but that will cost $100 of millions so doubt that will happen anytime soon.
Slow internet? Boo hoo. Tell Ottawa that solving Nunavut’s housing shortage crisis is far more important right now. Use that money to build some much needed housing.
why? so stupid! this should’ve gone to First Air, Housing and Northwest Company!! as a Baker Laker I’m tired of dealing with only one airline that said in a statement. “Calm air will have better services and on time flights but no! always delayed! takes forever to receive freights come on wake up!! Our rent is so high just cause I work at the Meadowbank mine like someone said. rent shouldn’t be base on our income!! and with the Northwest company. ripping off customers since 1987” who do we vote for? trusted morons!?!
Unfortunately, in a country as large as Canada $500M does not go very far when trying to connect remote & rural communities. In fact, the Federal Government received over 1,000 applications for funding which amounted to Billions of dollars.
So, rather than make (what we feel) is the best decision the Government mad a political one. Give everyone a little. $50M for Nunavut and $450M for the rest of Canada.
Sadly, that means (again) that consumers in Nunavut suffer and competition is set back a decade.
The answer is actually simple but to a monopoly it is death:
- shared public infrastructure (antenna, buildings, towers, capacity, local trained support)
- CRTC regulated to ensure fair wholesale pricing for all competitors
- same services & investment in ALL communities
- long term planning rather than 4-year election cycles
- open access so anyone can start a new service easily
The answer, we feel, is www.qimirluk.com
Then again, I may be biased! 🙂