Northwestel security deposits punish entire community: customer
Credit bureau gives poor credit scores to all residents of Nunavut hamlet
A new Northwestel telephone customer says the company’s security deposit policy in Nunavut is unethical and discriminatory.
When Jordanne Amos moved to Cape Dorset a few weeks ago, she set up a landline telephone with Northwestel. As part of the process, the company ran a credit check.
“They said based on my credit check, I would have to pay a security deposit,” Amos said.
Northwestel charged Amos a $150 security deposit that would be refunded after six months of timely payments.
But Amos said she was sure she had a good credit history, and decided to do her own credit check. Sure enough, her personal credit rating was just fine.
When she contacted Northwestel with her credit score, a customer service representative told Amos the entire community of Cape Dorset, which has a population of roughly 1,500 people, suffers from a poor credit rating.
A follow-up email from a different Northwestel staffer explained that all credit checks go through a third-party consumer credit bureau: Equifax Canada.
“The credit result that we received from Equifax when your account was created does not reflect your personal credit score but [was] based on the entire community of Cape Dorset,” the Northwestel worker wrote.
Equifax, and another private credit bureau called Transunion Canada, are used by most businesses in Canada to do credit checks on consumers.
Northwestel then uses information provided by Equifax to determine which customers should be charged security deposits.
“[In] some communities such as Cape Dorset, the residents have a history of a low credit rating and this is why Equifax gave the location a Z [low] rating,” the Northwestel customer service rep said.
But as soon as Amos objected and provided her personal credit rating to the company, they returned her $150 security deposit.
She said she finds it disgraceful that a large company would charge security deposits to customers with good credit based simply on where they live.
“It is unconscionable to unfairly charge Nunavut residents security deposits for telephone lines when an individual’s credit score does not require them to do so,” Amos said.
She said the security deposit requirement hurts people who are already marginalized by food insecurity, unemployment, and a shortage of housing, health care and transportation.
And this Northwestel policy could create added financial stress for customers who do not realize the charge is based on a regional average and not their personal credit score, she said.
“It is also unfair for telephone communication providers to automatically give Nunavut residents a low credit score rating on the mere basis of their Nunavut geographical location, as this practice could be seen as biased and discriminatory,” Amos said.
In a statement emailed to Nunatsiaq News, the company denies that it uses “aggregate data” to charge security deposits.
“Northwestel never uses aggregate data to charge security deposits to customers with an available credit rating,” wrote Matt Wallace, the company’s manager of external communications, which seems to contradict what Northwestel told Amos.
Wallace said the company does not do credit checks itself, but relies on a credit bureau to do the work.
“Northwestel relies on one of Canada’s two trusted credit bureaus to provide credit ratings for potential customers. We are not privy to the specific customer credit history, nor the specific formulas and variables that the credit bureaus use to determine these credit scores,” Wallace said.
And Wallace said Northwestel does charge security deposits “on occasion.”
“We will always work with customers to provide alternative options, including referring them to the credit bureau to clarify a credit rating and in some cases approving a pre-authorized payment plan,” he said.
But Amos said Northwestel’s processes may be “dishonest,” and she wonders how many others are paying security deposits when they don’t have to.
“Basically, I did some more digging and it turns out that neither Transunion or Equifax has a credit check inquiry from Northwestel. Now I wonder if Northwestel is dishonestly telling people they will run a credit check, but none is actually run and then they unfairly charge people money for security deposits,” she said in an email.
Amos also said all Nunavut residents should check their credit reports periodically.
“I would also verify that when business providers request a credit check, that this credit check is also verified and substantiated by Equifax and Transunion.”
An earlier version of the subhead published with this story “Agency gives poor credit scores to all residents of Nunavut hamlet, ignores individual ratings” was intended to refer to Equifax Canada. For clarity, we have changed that headline to read “Credit bureau gives poor credit scores to all residents of Nunavut hamlet, ignores individual ratings.”
(14) Comments:
so when NWTel ran the cell phone service here in the north once upon a time, I actually had to pay a $1000.00 deposit to even be connected when I got my cell phone. with the same promise that it will be refunded after 6 months of on-time bill payments. what really happened is that I was refunded a portion of my thousand dollar deposit after 7 months, then the remaining (so they said after deducting monies) after 9 months. so out of my thousand dollar deposit I received approx. $750. back
such scammers they are! when will another telephone communication company come north to give other options of service?
Nunavut Power Corp charge a $100 deposit to new customers which is not refunded. LHOs charged one month deposit which most likely will get applied to unpaid rent. Many children are getting bad credit ruining their financial health because their parents are placing the nwt account in their children names and not paying.
I went to my bank to get a line of credit, and they ran a credit check. Later I did that with another bank.
The first credit check was not logged in my credit history yet, and I was told there is a delay, which might explain the statement “and it turns out that neither Transunion or Equifax has a credit check inquiry from Northwestel”.
Why a whole region is rated low must be for a reason. Though I understand individual concerns.
It’s a scandal, but I don’t see that it’s Northwestel’s fault but the company they use.
By the way and to be fair: I had gotten my deposit back from Northwetel with interest.
Really the beef is with Equifax, NW Tel has a policy and once the credit rating comes, they apply the policy to the credit rating they receive. I guarantee nobody is scouring over the report as to the reasons why? That isn’t what happens in real life.
Before calling discrimination, maybe Equifax should be asked why? Doesn’t that make sense? #2’s reasoning is certainly interesting, that’s for sure.
Jesus has the best credit rating free of charge.
Companies who charge a deposit are only trying to protect themselves if customers are not paying their bills. Having outstanding accounts that do not get paid is not good for a company, so asking for a deposit that they say will be given back to you isn’t so bad. They are extending the credit to you each month and expect to be paid back. If they aren’t paid back they have the option to use the deposit against your account or they can cut you off. They are running a business and this must be a new policy for them.
Is the amount based soley on Cape Dorset or the amount the same for the entire territory?
#6, I live in Iqaluit and I didn’t have to pay a deposit. The biggest problem here is that this lady was lied to at first. They said that there was something wrong with her credit rating. Then they said her credit rating was fine but that it scored badly for their particular company, due to where she lived. The truth is, her credit rating wasn’t even checked!
#7. You have no idea if that is true or not.
safe # 7 - do you work for northwestel and know information that we do not know about.
Northwestel made their statement.
I live in iqaluit and i had to pay a deposit and i have an excellent credit rating.
charging fees, advance deposits, credits check-ups, all seem to work on favour for mega companies who are trying to make a buck and the profits they make without too much competition gets to their brains. Without making our own inquiries on the demands that are made to us ignorance will make us pay heavily. Too bad the companies are getting too greedy and on top of that they are taking advantage of the customers who know little about the rights provided to have a fair take of the growing demands…
Institutional R - ascism - because the R word is such huge bomb totally unacceptable to some sensitive ears
#8, did you even read the article?
“They said based on my credit check, I would have to pay a security deposit,”
“But Amos said she was sure she had a good credit history, and decided to do her own credit check. Sure enough, her personal credit rating was just fine.”
““The credit result that we received from Equifax when your account was created does not reflect your personal credit score but [was] based on the entire community of
Cape Dorset,” the Northwestel worker wrote.”
““Basically, I did some more digging and it turns out that neither Transunion or Equifax has a credit check inquiry from Northwestel. ”
Do you work for Northwestel #9? I have no reason to believe that the woman in this article has any reason to make up a story. She has good credit, so she’s likely gainfully employed and has a measure of financial honesty. I have been caught big companies in lies before, especially the poor customer service agents who are not empowered to make decisions when company policy defies logic. According to the article, they told her one thing, backtracked and changed the story, and pointed the finger at Equifax and Transunion.
And if you live in Iqaluit, have good credit and had to pay a deposit, you should check on that. A credit card on file is all they are supposed to ask for. There’s the hookup fee, but that is different from a deposit.
TAKE TAKE TAKE and TAKE, when will the customers of this one and only telephone service in the landline business, take care of its customers!!!