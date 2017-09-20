Northwestel confirms big internet expansion to all of Nunavut
In 2019, telecom’s internet coverage will jump from four communities to 25
Four days after receiving $49.9 million from the federal government, Northwestel used the Nunavut Trade Show to announce that by 2019, they will extend internet and cell phone service to all 25 Nunavut communities at download speeds of 15 Mbps and an increased data cap of 100 Gb.
Right now, Northwestel offers internet in only four Nunavut communities at download speeds of up to only five Mbps. Internet users in most of Nunavut communities are served by SSI Micro’s Qiniq network.
The Sept. 19 announcement said Northwestel will offer the plan, branded as Tamarmik Nunaliit, through Telesat’s Telstar 19 satellite, which will be launched in 2018.
Bell Mobility, owned by Northwestel’s parent company, Bell Canada Enterprises, will also use the new network to expand 4G LTE wireless service, also to every Nunavut community
The federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, made the funding announcement in Iqaluit Sept. 14.
Northwestel’s chief operating officer, Curtis Shaw, outlined the details of his company’s new plan during a seminar at the Nunavut Trade Show, held at the Arctic Winter Games Arena in Iqaluit Sept. 19.
Shaw did not say how much his company would charge customers for its new service.
But the new program is not a fix-all solution, said Shaw, when a seminar attendee noted that the Northwestel announcement came off as optimistic, and that the company was sure to make a profit from the upgrade.
What Shaw, and other panellists—from SSI Micro, the Alaska company GCI, the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.—said they want is a move away from patchwork funding models that change with each federal government.
Instead, they want a long-term plan to increase broadband capacity in Nunavut.
Their consensus is that the territory needs a stronger “backbone” for broadband, by way of increased satellites and fibre optic cables.
Northwestel’s Tamarmik Nunaliit program is itself made possible by Ka-band satellite technology that will be available next year on Telesat’s Telstar 19 satellite.
The satellite providers have three satellites that service Nunavut and plan to have two more online by next year, Telesat’s Elaine Robichaud said during the seminar.
This is on top of a pilot project for global LEO, or “low earth orbit” satellites, the first prototype for which will be launched in November, Robichaud said.
The global satellites would have an orbit altitude allowing low latency networks that Robichaud claimed would be like “fibre in the sky.”
“These services are truly critical for Nunavummiut when you are talking about health care and education,” said Lori Kimball of the GN’s CGS department said.
While she said the GN would champion the northern internet industry by pursuing funding for Nunavut, she made no mention of broadband dollars coming from the territorial government.
“There’s still a lot to be done,” said Dean Proctor of SSI Micro, the operator of Nunavut’s Qiniq network.
The company provided service to the Canada 150 C3 ship for it’s 23,000 kilometre journey across Canada’s three coasts, marking the first time a ship has received full broadband internet service while transiting the Northwest Passage.
“We’re not there yet,” he said, but for those interested, he said policy developments from the CRTC and federal funding for communications infrastructure are good things to keep an eye on.
The CRTC ruled in December 2016 that, no matter where they live, the base level of internet connectivity speed that Canadians deserve is 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.
At a territorial level, his advice was: “pay attention to who gets served and who doesn’t, and which communities are served and which are left out. Pay attention to who in the communities gets access and who can’t afford it.”
To that end, the Nunavut Economic Forum is holding a meeting to assess interest in the development of a Nunavut Telecom Task Force.
The meeting will be held Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., at the Baffin Room of Iqaluit’s Frobisher Inn.
I’m pretty sure if they totalled up how much Nunavummiut have paid NWTEL in overages for internet over the years I’m sure we could have colonized Mars by now.
I pay for 5 Mbps and get about 1.5 if I am lucky most days. So if it’s 3 times faster does that mean I’ll finally get around 5?
With all of the Federal subsidies NWTEL gets, how much is this new service going to cost me now? Considering the Feds put up a big chunk of our money already we should be getting a discount.
Here we go folks. Another “faster internet coming in the years to come” promise from CEO’s, COO’s and other shotcallers who don’t even live in the North.
Government and corporations want to move away from patchwork funding models that change with government - such BS. This is a raise/bonus in disguise for these people.
CRTC ruled that every Canadian, no matter where they lived deserves 50mbps download and 10mbps upload - we barely get 1mbps as is. This “up to 5mbps” is exactly that; up to 5 but stuck at .5.
Pay no attention to this folks. Just know that some pockets just got deeper on the tax payers dime and the North got fed another lie.
Have lived up here for 6 years now, and every summer a new rumour comes out that faster internet is coming. Getting exhausted from listening to all these lies.
Operating a small business, I don’t care so much whether I get 1 Mbps or 50 Mbps. I care about how much data I’m allowed to download before I see overages.
Even at just 1 Mbps I hit the data cap in a few days.
With billing as it is, I almost prefer the low data rate. Gives me more time to unplug the modem.
Soooooooo does that mean the usage on the phoneline/internet go up too I hope!?!??!?!?!?!!?1?!?!?!?!?!?1? lol I hope, I pay almost 500 dollars a month for 50gb service! You can even update your laptop cause it will download so much gb!! hope they change that too.
Clearly they are NOT fooling anyone! Low bandwidth, low caps, outrageous monthly fee’s and staggering costs per extra GB. This is what you get from NWTel and Qiniq!
Expect more of the same and worse!
Once again the FEDS think everyone in NUNAVUT are very SLOW individuals such as the internet they currently provide for the territory.
What a BS announcement. Everyone in NUNAVUT knows this dire situation of SLOW and UNRELIABLE service we receive as NUNAVUMUIT.
a million satelights up in the heavens wont beat recording all my programes with my trusty vcr . i have a spare bedroom full of programes i have recorded since 1989 that i can watch any time i want . a bunch of dusty satelights cant do that ! i only wish that i had properly labeled the cassetts .
Another giveaway of major tax dollars to a company who has been raping the North for many years. The Federal Government sure knows how to feed the crooked companies in the north. Just another scam like Nutrition North!
All you complainers, please stay on your limited package and stop complaining. Improvements are being proposed and implemented and yet, they are not good enough for you. You cried for cell service, it is coming, you cried for faster Internet and better data caps, it is coming. Currently the 5mbps 50 GB package from NWTel cost $179.99 plus the cost of the land line.
Nothing is ever good enough; maybe it it would be for free you would be happy. Isn’t that what Nunavummiut always want?
Seriously?.....What are you smoking #9?
I’m sure that 100gb package is going to cost like $350/month plus your land line. If the 50gb package goes down then that will be good enough for me. Unless the speed goes up so can use online streaming services with easy and basically get rid of my satTV.