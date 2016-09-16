Northern development ministers focus on Nutrition North, transportation
Carolyn Bennett says NNC must be changed, transport costs reduced
Territorial, provincial and federal northern development ministers who gathered in Iqaluit Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 passed few resolutions directly dealing with northern development, but the federal minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Carolyn Bennett, insists the meeting was important anyway.
“Very good spirit and collaboration of working together at the conference. Often the North is misunderstood. People see it as problems instead of this huge opportunity for northerners and Canada,” Bennett told Nunatsiaq News by phone Sept. 14.
A news release accompanying the conclusion of the 2016 Northern Development Ministers Forum—which was not open to the public—said expert panels briefed ministers on several northern development issues ahead of next year’s forum in Quebec.
“We are hearing very clearly that Nutrition North needs to be changed,” Bennett said.
Governments will need to work with Indigenous organizations to improve the availability of country food, she said.
“It is hugely important in terms of the quality of nutrition and the adequacy of food and that they see the solution to food insecurity will be to ensure tapping into the abundance of fish and seal,” Bennett said.
The high cost of gasoline, vehicles and equipment are all contributing factors hindering the availably of country food, she added.
“We have to be serious about the cost of transportation and how it influences the quality of life [in the North],” she said.
“I’m very interested in leaning more about that and how we can work together.”
Earlier this month, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Cathy Towtongie called for more work by the federal and territorial governments to ensure Inuit employment plans, or IEPs, are met in the years ahead.
Bennett agrees more work must be done in Nunavut to ensure Nunavummiut can receive the education required for skilled-jobs.
“We need to do a much better job in making sure that people have the training they need to be able to have great jobs and be able to raise their families,” she said.
“Whether you call it capacity or the ability of young people in Nunavut to be able to see themselves in great government jobs as nurses, doctors, social workers, as well as public servants. This is going to be very important.”
Getting more northerners into skilled jobs will guarantee more money stays in the North and prevent “economic leakage”, Bennett said.
“I think that one of the things that’s important to all the ministers is that economic activity in the North doesn’t necessarily mean that the benefits stay in the North,” she said.
“Making sure that when economic activity takes place… that the benefit stays with Northerners, or at least a significant part.”
Nunavut’s economic development minister, Monica Ell-Kanayak, hosted the 2016 Northern Development Ministers Forum under the theme “The North: Land of Opportunities.”
Provincial, territorial and federal development ministers will meet again in northern Quebec for the 2017 forum.
Bennett said the focus for that meeting, directed by Quebec’s development minister, will be on renewable energy investments like tidal energy, solar and biomass energy conversion.
“...the ability of young people in Nunavut to be able to see themselves in great government jobs as nurses, doctors, social workers, as well as public servants. This is going to be very important.” Therein lies the problem.
Most high school graduates in smaller communities aren’t motivated enough to pursue post-secondary education. Don’t know if it’s the system not doing it’s part to push for higher level education. Could be that they were passed on to the next grade to be with their peers. Could be the uneducated Inuit teachers they had while in elementary and secondary school. Could be that their parents aren’t involved in their education. Could be that they see far too many older people that rely on handouts and live the easy life.
Whatever the reasons, Nunavut seriously needs to convince these graduates of the role they will need to play once they get older. Not everyone who’s qualified to do the job right now will remain in those positions.
Inuit have a vision that is from long ago for their children. Already educated, graduated Inuit are working in their field of study. Inuit vision is being realized.
Between the lines of Ministerial talk is about mining, oil and gas. This is a warm up session.
Government of Canada said the fall will be the time to further talk of mining in the North. Inuit will decide with straight talk.
#2 I would like to drink from the same Kool-Aid you are drinking from. In todays society this is unfortunately not happening. Parents may expect their kids to succeed but unfortunately they do not want to take any responsibility for that to occur. Sure this is a blanket statement and not every parent is like that but the numbers do not lie. People seem to enjoy complaining about everything outside of their control. (the education system, white man, alcohol, abusive relationships) They fail to take accountability for their OWN actions and behavior. I see far too many parents out playing bingo pattaq or out boozing and not enough actually spending time reading and teaching their kids values and the TRUE Inuit way of life. They do not realize or don’t care that they are setting their kids up for failure.
Hi Reality Check. I can only suggest you read up on Inuit history, over the past 40 years. Do not neglect to read about how difficult being recognized, or given rights decided upon by the controllers of the day. You cannot keep Inuit down anymore.
In today’s life many good improvements by the people for the people are in the works.
The parents you speak of expect their kids to succeed and by times have been very very very very disappointed.
Inuit know their children will succeed. Inuit youth can only succeed.
Bingo is fun.
Take all your rights now and let go of the 1.6 billion in transfer payments from the Fed. See how long your vision of prosperity, 6 languages, university and everything else you think is going work here. Good luck.
Please note that I am not Poster #5. I do not post comments unless I sign my full name. Also, I would not have made the English grammar error and I am aware that there are only 4 official languages in Nunavut. That said, I think Minister Bennett would more fully understand the realities of northern transportation issues if she had to pay for her own ticket to come to these meetings.
#1 could be cultural genocide…
#3 those parents you speak of do not represent inuit, they are the product of gov’t programs…
#5 where do I sign? my ancestors been here 1000s of years, pretty prosperous eh?
all in all I think we have a very promising next 4 years with this current gov’t…
The comment by #5 illustrates clearly the continuing literacy problems of southern Canadians whose education is so poor they are unable to read a simple online news article.
This a meeting of northern development ministers from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland-Labrador, plus Yukon, NWT and Nunavut.
Their agenda has nothing to do with the $1.6 billion budget of the Nunavut government, which is a budget, by the way, not a subsidy.
However this poster #5 has no problem expressing his bigotry even if it has nothing to do with anything in the article.
Let’s be more POSITIVE here rather than being NEGATIVE about PPL in the NORTH. The Federal Gov’t is looking for students interested in studies/research about - what they call, “The High Arctic”! We have educated and uneducated individuals who have a lot of smarts in them and are very gifted in so many little ways - traditional knowledge, arts and crafts, recreational sports, business oriented, voluntary services etc. These youngsters are experiencing the quick change of weather (adaptation to Climate Change issue, they know the route when going on a day or days trip to their popular fish spearing place, caribou and musk-ox grounds etc and thanks to our elders who gave them their directions and advises - it is a slow progress yet the smaller communities seems to drift apart but it is a learning thing:improving self, supporting and helping others and understanding our land…how to survive and use the survival skills useful tools, just learn to be patient and work of improvement is comin
“Innovative Education and Research for a Healthier North” is Northern Ontario School of Medicines motto #1
I wonder how many people from the north who apply actually get in?(I know I didn’t) Yet, I wonder how much funding is provided to the school based on their for the North—on paper slogan?
The irony of the north is a lot of money is spent on northerners, yet northerners don’t actually see it.
I believe in people working.
I also believe that if the federal government provides funds for the north, northerners should see the benefit.
#3, you have been around quiet a bit yourself! you’re the one to talk and if you see them everday, you yourself is out there! looks who’s talking! hypocrite,
You all comment and you think you know! There are i’m sure parents who tried all they can to provide it all for their children! learning disabilities, and bullies are couple of the problems that aren’t being address by teachers, principles and the higher levels who have the authority to stop it or be an assistant for kids with learning disabilities!
Sigh when will these government workers who feel superior over Inuit realize they’re the epitome of privilege?
The after effects from colonialism and continued lack of Inuit control with poor services or no services feeds the machine of a stereotype of Inuit being poor uneducated and addicted to some kind of substance. Make a change, stop judging, get to know an inuk that is making a change, there are many of them trying. sometimes i think nunatsiaq is racist too by looking at all the articles, make Inuit look bad, check, have non inuit comment to say how bad inuit are, check, have articles to create that vision, check.
I know for a fact, inuit in our own home communities. Especially in Iqaluit face discriminations at a daily basis.
Doctor’s, dentist, stores, RCMP, etc…. some of us do not know when it happens and we tend to get upset, have a bad day, get angry at other privileged races. if someone was to survey inuit in public places, I’m sure they would get answers!!!! NN is no different!