North West Co. buys airline, ends Kivalliq air freight contract with Calm Air
Calm Air receives 90-day notice of termination of existing cargo contract with NWC
On May 1, the share price for the North West Co. Inc. rose 3.42 per cent, following news of the company’s intent to buy an airline, North Star Air Ltd., along with its 11 aircraft, for $31 million.
North Star, a Thunder Bay, Ont.-based airline, provides cargo and passenger service throughout northwestern Ontario.
But the NWC also plans to use the airline to ship cargo to Nunavut’s Kivalliq region.
The company that owns Calm Air, Exchange Income Corp., said the NWC plans to end its use of the Manitoba-based Calm Air within 90 days.
“EIC has received notice from North West that it will be transitioning the freight service to its new subsidiary in 90 days and as such, at that time we will cease our relationship as a supplier to North West,” Calm Air’s owners said in an April 28 news release.
EIC’s share price fell by about three per cent on May 1, following the news.
Calm Air received $14 million in revenues annually for carrying North West freight, said the release, issued the same day that the NWC announced its plan to enter the aviation business.
But loss of the NWC contract to Calm Air’s bottom line would be “very small,” the release said, and would produce a drop in earnings of “under $1 million,” because Calm Air used “dedicated” aircraft to move the cargo.
Calm Air’s fleet includes 15 combination aircraft, mainly ATRs, on which it transports both passengers and other cargo.
“As such, it will have no impact on the efficiency or profitability of those operations,” the Exchange Income Corp. release said.
In Nunavut, Calm Air provides service to Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Coral Harbour, Naujaat, Rankin Inlet, Sanikiluaq and Whale Cove.
Calm Air will continue to provide air cargo services to Arctic Co-operatives Ltd. under a multi-year contract, the release said.
And Calm Air recently saw an extension of two years to its medical travel and duty travel contracts with the Government of Nunavut.
As for the NWC’s plans, the company said it plans to invest $14 million in additional aircraft to build on the airline’s existing fleet of Pilatus-12 and Cessna Grand Caravans.
The investment in the airline is expected to create annual earnings for the NWC of $8 million and save another $2 million in air carrier cost increases, NWC said in its release.
The deal is subject to the approval of regulators, and NWC shareholders must vote to approve a new variable voting share structure that will be set up to ensure the deal complies with Canadian ownership rules under the Canada Transportation Act.
(12) Comments:
Wondering now what will happen to our “Pivuut Fare”???
The Pilatus and Caravan are both good planes but they are single engine. I remember a time when Govt. employees weren’t allowed to fly on single engine planes. I don’t know if this still holds true.
Kivillaq region will be paying for this for 50 years to come, you think prices are high right now
The store prices too high and the chiefs with bonuses plus with the additional funds to purchase an aircraft. I hope these translate to better savings for us in their stores.
kivalliq will be paying for this for 50 years to come. you think we pay lots for food right now… wait north west company buys planes for there own benefit, and don’t give anything back to the customers who don’t have a choice to shop there. never giving back today since the day of the fur traders, Greedy company !!!!
#1 Why the hell would anything happen to you cheap fare? What a comment
smfh
#5 so true!
#6- poster #1 is worried that because the sudden lost of revenue for CA that they will no longer be able to subsidize fares, hence the passenger service could be affected.
This is another way that NWC will make money. THEY will not pass on the savings , as the business venture will have to be profitable to them. It is not about lowering costs to customers, it’s about lowering their costs and in turn, improving their bottom line. #5 Rankiner is right, especially if they fail at this. History shows that they will either fail or not make enough money at it, so that the rest of us will pay for it.
There is no silver bullet to reduce costs in the Arctic. Well…I guess that is wrong. The silver bullet is roads built to the hubs (Rankin, Iqaluit, Cambridge Bay) but we all know that will never happen.
Wow this sure reflects the company’s profits off of nutrition north. I remember the prices going way up at both northern and co-op two weeks before NNC came into place. I wondered “what the heck” and wished to this day I would’ve taken photos because as soon as it came into place, prices went back down to normal, being considered as ‘savings’. And I agree with #5 - it’s just another ploy to never give back.
some people complain no matter what. Calm air had an monopoly and people complained now it is changing and people complain, LOL.
Calm air needed this hit to smarten up and face the facts that monopolies never last and business will find a way to compete. I hope that NWC grows this new business and eventually adds passenger service for the region. Calm Air service has been steadily declining since Rankin became the new Hub of operations and everybody suffered other than Calm air. kudos to NWC for starting to make change for the region way to go and I hope we get a chance to support your new airline sooner rather than later…..
This looks to be good news. Especially for the smaller communities who may look forward having fresh food direct flights and lower prices.
If you eat raw,(as boiling zaps out, up to 50% minerals and nutrients) you would have found the produce prices have been pretty good. (Though co-op still has better prices and quality and organic.)
Good marks to NWC for buying their own plane.
Hopefully now that they have the air cargo problem solved they will turn their full attention to improving to a much higher food standards in their convenience stores.
Thank you Nutrition North! Ever since this crap program started Northwest company has been making record profits and now they have the money to go into the airline/cargo business.
Please bring back the food mail program Liberal government!