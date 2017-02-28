North Baffin wildlife jobs go unfilled due to staff house glitches
While Pond Inlet Environment office is understaffed, staff houses lie vacant
Nunavut’s Department of Environment is woefully understaffed and showing little sign of improvement at its Pond Inlet branch, Environment Minister Joe Savikataaq said Feb. 27 in Nunavut’s legislature.
Five of seven environment department positions in Pond Inlet have been vacant since at least October of last year, including a critical wildlife management position that’s been unfilled for the past two years, Savikataaq told Tununiq MLA Joe Enook, who requested an update from the minister.
“I’m sorry to say my update would still be the same, we haven’t filled any of the positions,” Savikataaq replied.
Two candidates were offered North Baffin wildlife management positions when it was last advertised: both rejected the job offers, Savikataaq said.
“So we’re back to square one,” he said.
According to Enook, Savikataaq said during the legislature’s fall sitting that a shortage of staff housing in the community of roughly 1,500 had impacted the hiring process.
“We don’t have any priority over any other department in terms of housing allocation, so we just put our name in the [Nunavut Housing Corporation] queue and we do our best,” Savikataaq responded.
But Enook told Nunatsiaq News during a break that Pond Inlet probably has the housing units already—these just aren’t allocated to the right GN departments.
It’s a bureaucratic headache that’s complicated the hiring process in the community for decades, Enook alleges.
“We seem to have half a dozen to a dozen staff houses that sit there empty forever since 1999,” he said.
“If the houses are there, you’d think, rather than have them sit there forever, you’d think you would utilize them.”
Some have tried.
In 2015, Pond Inlet residents petitioned the GN to relinquish the empty GN units for public housing, after a 2014 report named the hamlet as having the second greatest need for public housing units.
As it stands, the existing misallocation creates housing surpluses in some departments, while others remain consistently deficient—at the expense of valuable employees.
“We had a teacher leave because he had shared accommodation for two years while there’s several houses sitting empty,” Enook said.
Savikataaq said his department is “putting the majority of our efforts” into finding a permanent hire for the management position, while the others will continue to be filled by casual employees as the search continues for indefinite employees.
“We are working hard so that the people of Pond Inlet can get the services that they need and require,” he said.
Meanwhile, North Baffin wildlife issues continue to pile up as development evolves over the creation of a national marine conservation area in Lancaster Sound, as well as a the growth of commercial and tourism shipping throughout the High Arctic.
“These are positions there to serve Qikiqtalungmiut,” Enook said.
“[The management position’s] been vacant for a couple years and that’s the person that oversees all of those communities.”
(6) Comments:
The only North Baffin ENV position advertised in recent memory was the management position. The others have not been posted in over a year. In fact, the GN needs to take a good hard look into why such a large number of positions within the entire Wildlife Research Section are vacant. And the housing situation is beyond ridiculous. It doesn’t take brains to reallocate as needed. And what adult in their right mind would want to share a house with a complete stranger? Look at the Igloolik posting. It’s advertised with shared accommodation. Good luck filling that.
Who in their right mind would want to move to an isolated community in the middle of nowhere? The decentralized communities aren’t very attractive to move to. There isn’t a single perk anyone can enjoy other than the money for compensation. Unless these communities start producing enough of it’s locals that are anywhere near qualified for those unfilled positions those units will remain empty.
Sadly, #2, there is a lot of truth in what you say. I have had the honour and privilege of working in several hamlets in the three regions for extended periods. I really enjoyed Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake and Cambridge Bay but some of the Baffin communities, not so much.
I found Pond Inlet to be angry, hostile and dysfunctional, and not very attractive, not to mention highly expensive. There are nice people in Pond Inlet, but overall it is not an attractive place to live.
I am not surprised they have so much trouble attracting employees to work there.
hire local. train north baffinmiut for the positions. hire the best mentors.
that’s sure one way for the GN bureaucrats/Finance to trip around and “save money” by not staffing etc
I have to strongly disagree with Isolation and Duty Traveller. Pond Inlet is a beautiful community with a lot going on. The people are nice and welcoming to outsiders despite some of the negative experiences they’ve had. I’ve lived in a number of communities in the north and wouldn’t trade them for the larger communities. You have to go with what works for you and I agree that baffinmiut need to be trained for these positions. Housing issues need to be resolved but you can’t say that Pond isn’t a beautiful community.