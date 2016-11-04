NEWS: Nunavik

Nominations open for Nunavik Inuit birthright’s 2017 elections

Makivik Corp's treasurer, VP resource development up for grabs

Makivik Corp's executive pictured at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's 2016 annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq last September. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Makivik Corp's executive pictured at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's 2016 annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq last September. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 04, 2016 - 2:30 pm

Nunavik’s Inuit birthright organization has two executive positions up for grabs in the new year.

Nominations for Makivik Corp.’s treasurer and vice president of resource development are now open, ahead of elections set for Jan. 19, 2017.

Makivik’s treasurer and vice president resource development are two of five executive jobs at the Nunavik organization. Both carry a two-year mandate.

The organization’s incumbent treasurer, Andy Pirti and the current VP of resource development, Adamie Alaku-Delisle were both first elected to Makivik in January 2014.

Nunavimmiut interested in running for the positions ahead of the upcoming election can pick up a nomination form from their local landholding corporation, Makivik said in a Nov. 3 release, or by calling the chief returning officer Annie Kumarluk at 819-964-2925.

Candidates must be beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement and fluent in Inuktitut. Any potential candidate convicted of an indictable offense in the last five-year period that resulted in a prison terms of two years or longer is ineligible to run.

The deadline to submit nomination papers for either position is Dec. 1 before 5 p.m.

Each of Nunavik’s 14 communities will host a local poll Jan. 19 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.