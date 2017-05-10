NEWS: Nunavut

No new info on police shootings, Nunavut RCMP commander says

RCMP won’t comment, pending OPS investigations

STEVE DUCHARME



Mike Jeffrey, the commanding officer of the RCMP "V" Division in Nunavut, at the RCMP Nunavut headquarters building in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

May 10, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The RCMP’s commanding officer in Nunavut says no new information will be provided regarding a string of recent police-involved shootings in the territory, pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Ottawa Police Service.

“I don’t have those facts, [the OPS are] the ones who will be looking at the totality of what happened to determine if the actions by the police were appropriate or not,” the RCMP “V” Division’s commanding officer, Mike Jeffrey, told media inside the Iqaluit RCMP detachment, May 9.

“Until they provide that information to us, I won’t be able to provide anything new.”

Earlier this month, RCMP officers in Hall Beach shot and killed 39-year-old Jeremy Nuvviaq, who said on Facebook he wanted to do a “suicide by cop.”

His Facebook timeline, which has been turned into a public memorial page, contains messages like “I hope you watch this suicide by cop.”

The incident follows an earlier police-related shooting in Pond Inlet, when a 20-year-old man was shot dead in March.

And last December, a 21-year-old was shot and killed by police in Gjoa Haven.

Jeffrey lamented the recent trend, but reiterated that officers are trained in deescalating tactics and crisis intervention.

“We wish it never happens, our sentiments are really with the family, our hearts go out to the families, for the victims of these member-involved shootings, with the community—our hearts are with them and also our members,” Jeffrey said.

RCMP officers successfully defused an incident in Igloolik involving a 16-year-old boy armed with a gun, May 2.

In cases when lethal force is used, officers do so when the threat of harm is immediate, Jeffrey explained.

“The police officer has to make a determination that there is grievous bodily harm that is likely to happen to someone else or themselves, or death,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey declined to comment if that was the case in Hall Beach, with reports suggesting that the man shot by police may have been holding what appeared to be a toy gun or pellet gun under a blanket during a video he recorded before his death.

“I can tell you that a real firearm was recovered at the time when he was engaged with the police,” Jeffrey said.

Each officer involved in the three shootings was placed in administrative leave following the incidents, as part of standard procedure, Jeffrey confirmed.

The RCMP later confirmed to Nunatsiaq News that all Nunavut RCMP detachments have “less-lethal options” available to officers, media spokesman Sgt. David Lawson said.

Jeffrey added that the RCMP and Nunavut’s Department of Justice have full confidence in quality of the Ottawa Police Service investigations.

But some Nunavut politicians have questioned the integrity of those investigations, such as Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, who called last year for an independent civilian oversight body.

“We have looked at other police forces to assist in these types of external reviews, so that’s under review right now,” Jeffrey confirmed.

No update has been given on the progress of the OPS investigation, but Jeffrey said he expects inquests from Nunavut’s chief coroner will also occur for the three recent shootings.

The details of the investigation will be up to the Nunavut’s Department of Justice to disclose.

“We’re really limited by what we can disclose, generally, to the public,” he said.

A special town hall on police accountability is scheduled for May 23 in Iqaluit’s soup kitchen at 7 p.m.

Canadian senator and Elizabeth Fry Society executive director, Kim Pate, will speak at the event.

“I really haven’t made a determination that its appropriate for the police to attend,” Jeffery said, but added an RCMP presence at the town hall is still a possibility.