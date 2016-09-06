Text you later: Nunavut high school bans phones in class
Inuksuk High School students could have phones confiscated for repeated offences
OK kids: put the phone away. This is not LOL.
Inuksuk High School is implementing a new policy that prohibits students from using cell phones and electronic devices during class unless it’s an emergency or is part of a teacher-directed activity.
Penalties for repeat offences range from losing the phone for the remainder of the class to losing phone privileges entirely inside the school’s walls and calls to parents.
The policy was recently posted on the Iqaluit District Education Authority’s Facebook page and included Inuksuk’s number to call for more information.
We tried to talk to Inuksuk High School principal Jay Thomas, using the phone number provided, to find out why the policy was implemented, the model upon which the policy was based, the types of emergencies that would allow phone use and other details.
Thomas was willing to talk to Nunatsiaq News, but said we had to get permission from the Government of Nunavut’s education department communications personnel first.
Education communications manager Wende Halonen returned our calls for information at day’s end, Sept. 2, to say she would try to determine who would be the appropriate spokesperson.
Meantime, this is what we know based on the public posting.
Starting today, Sept. 6, cell phones, electronic devices and headphones may not be used during class time nor may they be used in the halls during class time at Inuksuk High School.
“Non-academic video games” are also prohibited during class time.
The exception to the rule above is if those devices are required for a “teacher-directed activity.”
“Using a cell phone or any electronic device is a privilege, not a right!” the policy states
“When beginning class, students will be told to power down their cell phone and electronic device, remove all headphones and put them out of sight.”
The policy then outlines the increasingly restrictive penalties for breaking the rules, from first to fifth offences including administrators taking phones away for the day and parents being called.
So when are students allowed to get their phone phix?
They can use them up to 8:05 a.m., during recess and lunch, after school and during fitness class, once the teacher has given permission, according to the policy.
Teachers are also asked to, “model appropriate cell phone and electronic device usage.”
You can read more details by going to the Iqaluit DEA Facebook page and scrolling down to this item.
But if you’re an Inuksuk High School student, don’t do that during class time.
(27) Comments:
Can administrator legally confiscate private property? It will be interesting to see how this shakes out if a couple thousand dollar piece of electronics gets lost.
Thats asking a lot of , some people, they, can t put them down at all. going cold turkey
Good for Iqaluit! Now all the other communities need to do this too. And while we’re at it, all the work places need this too… GN Offices
This school along with a lot of other schools up here are just way too lenient.
Not enough meaningful rules in place especially inside the class room.
Hats and caps being used, gum, ipods, cell phones.
Today kids think they can do anything and be the boss and we are helping them think they can.
You can’t get everything you want without doing anything for it.
hard work and dedication will get you want you want.
Good for this school to work towards improving the quality of education.
I would think if the GN offices don’t do this now then how do you expect the schools to fully be able to implement it. Shouldn’t the GN offices be the first to implement this then the schools have a leg to stand on.Seems here we have a case of the horse before the cart.
I think it’s a good policy, students are too distracted and not focusing on school. Digital students are not meeting the education standards. Cells down, open books and learn, the GN can model these students! Digital intervention school?
It is true that using devices is a privilege not a right! There could be so much more learning if the students actually focused on the lessons rather than checking their devices and texting. There could also be less drama parents also need to make sure they use the school’s office to get a hold of their child on non-emergency situations.
Bell Canada - people are spending way too much time on their devices, we choose our priorities, and if we put education on the top of our priority list then it is not asking a lot. I think more work could be done in all workplaces if cell phone use was limited. People spend too much time on social media, there is a time and place fore it and it can wait when it comes to education and work
Any little rule that a student doesn’t like will give him or her another reason to skip school, skipping school is so easy to do, especially with rules like this. All they are worrying about is making students pay attention in class when they should be more worried about kids skipping school.
You know what kids?!?!?!? when we were in high school, or in school for that matter. There was no such things; spoiled brats.
#8 just another reason you thought of? don’t give other people your ideas. now the ball will start rolling, nothing new. suck it up kids.
Your right #9, spoiled entitled brats.
banning devices during learning and working time needs to be implemented. I have seen GN employees spend up to 75 percent of theyre working day on there phones texting or playing games. And at times, even disappear after receiving a text or call and are gone for half hour or more, when they should be working. and as for students, well, its plain common sense, if your failing your classes, then its your daily decision to fail by being on your devices. High School should be a time in your life where you adopt self discipline and self motivation to move forward in your daily and future life.
#8 those that skip school actually need to drop out or stop skipping
Kids go to school to learn and the class pace is set at the slowest. So if the slowest is a skipper, kick them out so the rest of the class can continue learning.
The schools can buy cell phone blockers. But that would mean the teachers and other staff wouldnt be able to play on their devices
Cell phones and electronics are a part of our society, a huge part in fact, yes cell phone use should not be allowed during teaching periods. We youth need to learn respect and by using our cellphone while our teachers and instructors are committing their time and effort to us is just down right rude, seriously. Any decent student would know this, so parents need to teach respect to these kids and kids need to learn, not everyone will get it but hey that’s society for you.
Having been a substitute teacher, I know first hand how it feels to be teaching and trying to help students, only to have the students become distracted by their phone. But no matter at what point in the past you say “in my day” or “when I was in school” there have always, always been distractions and for this generation this is it, so #9 and #10, get off your high horse, you may have been in the same position as these students, and I am damn sure you didn’t appreciate ‘adults’ dissing your choice of fun.
Leave GN outta this discussion page, what is the point of blocking certain internet websites? We can check our phones anyway.
#13, (substitution) you had them what one day out of 200 days? you think you it all just in one day? go figure! omg. LOL
#14 we won’t leave the GN out of this, with over a $BILLION$ per year budget we don’t get very much out of the GN, this is a great example why, too many playing on their phones.
I agree the GN should do this too. I am tired of seeing almost everyone in my work place texting away on their phones all day. What a joke.
#14 you’ve got no idea man, I subbed 3 days out of 5, sometimes even more, so don’t assume things. And as a recent high school graduate myself so I know what I’m blabbing about And by being like that man omg LOL go figure you’d make up random assumptions. That’d be like me saying fizz about how gn workers are just wall decorations or some stereotype which wouldn’t be true, and I’d have no right to say because I don’t know the entire story or would even say something like that. So no offence but chill dude.
I’ve never liked the term “dude” just doesn’t sound smart. I hope you don’t use it in class.
That’s your opinion ‘man’ besides was that the only thing you actually cared about? And also since when did it matter what sounds smart or not? It obviously didn’t when #14 posted
#17 if you really did ‘sub’ then there’s a serious problem in the education system, dude…
I absolutely agree with you #20, but I did do my very best to keep my personal and professional lives separate. And I really did ‘sub’ it’s always been a problem, I’m surprised you just realized this now. It was a job, I was good at it, and I treated it so. If you’d ask my co-workers they’d say the same. Although it seems crazy I was a ‘sub’ you should see some other ‘sub’s who had barely passed, or have yet to even properly graduate from high school them selves. There is a high demand for subs and there aren’t always qualified subs so the schools take what they get. It was a joy working with students and I won’t regret that, I even consider becoming an actual, qualified teacher.
#9 i dont know how old you are, but judging by your choice of words you dont seem like a right minded person. First of all, dont call all “kids” spoiled. Thats just childish of you. And i hate that people say “back in my day we didnt have those devices and we did fine” and your right, you didnt. Its definitely a distraction. And you dont know what its like to have a cell phone in your pocket during class, so you have no idea what its like. But you definitely had distactions. Im not bothered by the cell phone ban, but its a little too strict. I am someone who listens to music literally all the time. Its something that keeps me focused. One thing i had wished Jay had done was have the students and teachers involved in the discussion about banning phones. We live in a day and age where you have a device in your pockets at all times. Its both a blessing and curse. But banning them as a whole and earphones is something that i highly dislike.
I speak to all the people who say that you didnt have devices and you did fine without them. If you were put in the same situation, having a cell phone at your side and listen to music to relieve the stress for a huge majority of your school life, you wouldnt feel the same. Im pretty sure you would very different about the banning as a whole. Put yourself in our situation and think what it would be like and think about how we would feel, not you. Before judging and going off about how you feel, just think of what us students think. It will definitely change how you look at it. The students voices are just as important as everybody elses. I listen to music all the time and its something that helps. Its something that helps me a lot in concentrating and relieving the stress and im sure it helps a lot of other students too.
Exactly #22, this (your/our) generation is different, the problem with the generation that says “back in my day” won’t understand this at all, and it’s infuriating but it’s the way of the world.
#23 I’m like you, I find music is a great coping mechanism and can help me focus and concentrate too at times. Though, I have also found that it can be distracting in an academic setting. Not every work environment will allow for it so you really need to adjust a bit.
Dude, I’m still not sure if you R 4 Real! But, interesting posts nonetheless…
I assure you #25 I am 4 real. But I get your reason for doubting my story, this is the Internet after all. It would be kind of hard to make up all that stuff but we’re straying from the point, music drowns out all the sizzle that school throws at you, and the education system is quite different then it was a decade ago so change should be embraced and instead of banning phones they should be incorporated is some sense atleast. But I digress.
#26, says “instead of banning phones they should be incorporated is some sense at least.”
Very interesting thought, who knows, you may be onto something.