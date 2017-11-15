Next Nunavut MLAs confirm how they’ll choose premier, cabinet, Speaker
MLAs-in-waiting to pick new government with eight cabinet members, starting 10 a.m. Nov. 17
The members of Nunavut’s next legislative assembly will choose a new territorial government by secret ballot on Friday, Nov. 17, the Legislative Assembly of Nunavut confirmed Nov. 14, following behind-closed-doors caucus meetings that started last week.
For many months, the Nov. 17 date has been marked off as “tentative” on the assembly’s sitting calendar, but the Nov. 14 announcement makes that date official.
In a special meeting, to be held in public, called the “2017 Nunavut Leadership Forum,” the MLAs-in-waiting will start at 10 a.m to choose a premier, cabinet and Speaker from among themselves.
They also announced they’ve opted for an eight-member cabinet: the premier plus seven cabinet ministers, one minister less than the nine-member cabinet they agreed to in November 2013, when Peter Taptuna was elected premier.
And they’ll use a process virtually identical to the forum they held in 2013.
In their first piece of business, they’ll choose a Speaker, who will chair the rest of the meeting.
Next, they’ll call for nominations for members seeking the premier’s job.
Each nominated person will give a speech, and members not seeking election to the premier’s position will get a chance to ask questions of the candidates, the release said.
After that, members will vote to choose the premier, likely by secret ballot. They’ll continue voting until one candidate receives a majority of votes cast.
In the past, members have not revealed who they voted for, or even released the final vote count.
And it appears that level of secrecy will continue this year.
“The selection of the Speaker, premier and members of the executive council (cabinet) will be made by secret ballot,” the release said.
After choosing a premier, MLAs will elect seven more cabinet ministers from among themselves.
“Detailed procedures concerning the selection process will be issued at the beginning of the forum’s proceedings,” the release said.
Nunavut residents may watch a live broadcast of the forum on cable and satellite TV: channel 513 on Bell, channel 289 on Shaw’s classic lineup and channel 489 on Shaw’s new lineup.
On Tues., Nov. 21, members of the fifth Nunavut legislature will take their oaths of office, starting at 10 a.m.
At 1:30 p.m., the new MLAs will hold their first sitting and pass formal motions to confirm the appointments of their new premier, cabinet and Speaker.
There needs to be more than 7 ministers. The last ministers were so busy that nothing was really accomplished.
No more cabinet minister shuffles. if you are not doing the job, you get removed and a new minister is voted in.
it was the case at the last sitting because one of the ministers, now ousted was doing nothing; answering nothing at question periods, except to travel first class all across the country. this lot should be at least 25% productive. none performing mlas did not get back in because their ridings saw that at this election.
Ok they need to Elect Joe S. to be the next premier. He can make tough choices that benefits everyone. Go Joe Go👊
Paul Quassa for Premier. We desperately need evidence-based education reform.
Time for Joe S to be the leader
He could not even convince the mlas on the education act and you want him for premier?
If you have people handling skills, you don’t need a great deal of experience to be at the top. Logical choices are Joe S and Joe E, both are good in running their ships and “honest” in my books. There is atleast one who will do LOT of damage, be careful. Let’s go Joes.
GO Jeannine!!
They MLAs are working for us. Why is the vote secret?
@ post #4, I can’t believe your sore about the so called ousted doing nothing minister. Looks like you should do more about murder women in your only riding. Pull up your sleeves and become a FS minister and deal with family violence sounds like you have all the answers. If you are still going to be cheap shot MLA ask how can vulnerable women can be protected. Good luck to all the good people that put their name forward.