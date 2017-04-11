New Pond Inlet director elected in QIA vote
David Curley wins April 10 by-election
Pond Inlet has a new community director to represent their interests at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association: David Curley.
That’s according to unofficial results from the Pond Inlet by-election.
Three candidates ran for the position of Community Director for Pond Inlet, with the vote breaking down like this:
David Curley: 139
Dorcas Erkloo: 18
Cornelius Kadloo Nutarak: 43
The voter turnout in the Pond Inlet by-election was 20 per cent.
Curley’s position expires Dec. 31, 2018.
The official election results will be announced once all ballots have been received by the chief electoral officer, said an announcement on the QIA website.