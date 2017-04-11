NEWS: Nunavut

New Pond Inlet director elected in QIA vote

David Curley wins April 10 by-election

After the April 10 by-election in Pond Inlet, David Curley will now serve as Community Director for the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (FILE PHOTO)

April 11, 2017 - 7:00 am

Pond Inlet has a new community director to represent their interests at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association: David Curley.

That’s according to unofficial results from the Pond Inlet by-election.

Three candidates ran for the position of Community Director for Pond Inlet, with the vote breaking down like this:

David Curley: 139

Dorcas Erkloo: 18

Cornelius Kadloo Nutarak: 43

The voter turnout in the Pond Inlet by-election was 20 per cent.

Curley’s position expires Dec. 31, 2018.

The official election results will be announced once all ballots have been received by the chief electoral officer, said an announcement on the QIA website.