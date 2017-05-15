New Nunavut guide offers help and hope to potential homeowners
"There’s a lack of basic financial information, not just in Nunavut, but everywhere”
Thor Simonsen had recently become a home owner when, in 2014, a co-worker asked him for some advice on how to start the process of buying her own house.
The Iqaluit music producer and entrepreneur started to jot down a few notes for his colleague, starting with basic information on banking and down-payments.
“It took longer than I expected,” Simonsen said.
That’s no surprise; he describes his own experience buying a home in Iqaluit as impromptu. Simonsen learned about it as he went; only discovering the Nunavut Housing Corp.’s down-payment assistance program two weeks before the sale closed.
Explaining the process to his colleague made Simonsen realize that Nunavummiut could probably benefit from a basic guide on how to approach home ownership.
Three years later, Simonsen, 29, has launched just that: How to Buy a House in Nunavut: The Ultimate Guide for Future Homeowners in Nunavut.
The 30-page guide, written and illustrated by Simonsen, promotes home ownership as a viable option for just about any wage-earning Nunavut resident.
“You don’t need to have a fancy education or a lot of money; in fact, sometimes these things make people too cautious to buy a house, and they refuse to accept the ‘risks’ involved,” he writes.
“Owning a house is very doable, but it does require a stable lifestyle, ambition, self-discipline and time.”
Simonsen makes a strong, possibly overly-optimistic, pitch for home ownership as a secure investment; with a young population and a booming economy, he believes real estate in Nunavut will continue to rise in value for years to come.
He walks readers through the process by way of Mary, a fictional 23-year-old who works as a receptionist for the territorial government in Iqaluit—a character Simonsen says is a composite of many Nunavummiut he knows.
Mary has a partner and a two-year-old son and she pays $2,000 a month in rent. She wants to purchase a $500,000 home, eyeing a 25-year mortgage at five per cent interest.
Simonsen’s calculations are simplified—gathered after speaking to bankers, lawyers, real estate agents and other home-owners—but do provide readers with the basics on how to crunch the numbers to determine what they can afford, and what government programs are in place to help.
“The book is not about how to make a tonne of money,” Simonsen noted. “It’s how to become more financially stable and how to build inter-generational wealth.”
That was passed to him through his European family’s own long history of home ownership. In Nunavut, however, only one in five people live in their own homes.
“There’s no history of it,” Simonsen said. “And it can be really complicated. There’s a lack of basic financial information, not just in Nunavut, but everywhere.”
A Kindle version of How to Buy a House in Nunavut is now available at Amazon.ca
But Simonsen has approached some private organizations and Government of Nunavut departments for sponsorship, which he hopes to secure in order to publish a print version of the guide in English and Inuktitut.
His long-term goal is to use the guide to teach financial literacy to Nunavummiut youth, he said, possibly through the territory’s school system.
The process of owning a home would be significantly easier and less expensive, if a prospective purchaser owned the land upon which the home was built.
Kind of ironic that Mr. Simonsen was a vocal opponent of residential land ownership in Iqaluit.
His successful opposition made real estate legal fees higher than what they would be otherwise and things like mortgage insurance harder to get etc… Another funny Nunavut irony….
I’ve been a homeowner in Iqaluit for 20 years now and didn’t find it difficult in terms of insurance and my real estate fees were not higher because we don’t own the land. don’t know where you got your info.
otherwise good on Simonsen for the young people to be able to get a grasp at homeownership.
A 23 year old who works as a receptionist and has her affairs in order to the point where she can contemplate buying a home should be in school - college or university. If she’s a receptionist one can conclude she has high school at best.
Also, even if she doesn’t want to go to school after all, she can and should look for something cheaper than $500k to start. There are places in the low $400s in Iqaluit.
Laudable effort, even if it has a few things that don’t make sense. And in the big picture this is important - we need to shift the public perception that housing = public housing. A two-income family should own its own home.
A two Person income you can look at owning your own Home. Nunavut Housing Corporation has the Nunavut Downpayment Assistance Program, they offer 7.5% but you have to be under the income threshold before Northern Allowance, Bonuses, etc, remember the threshold rises if you have dependants. The Applicant must have 2.5% ready as well. As a first time homebuyer you are allowed to withdraw your RSP’s tax free given it is going to your first home.
Find a good Lawyer, there are many reputable ones out there. Remember, if you are buying a new home, don’t forget you have to pay GST on the house, which you are allowed to claim a rebate on so ensure you speak with the Builder and make sure it it clear who is paying GST and who will claim it.
There is a lot to consider, mortgage, fuel, power, water/sewer, internet, phone. But ask yourself, look at your Net Income after taxes, add whatever you are paying in rent now, and sit down, can you afford it?
It is of a lot of paperwork but worth it!!
Given the parameters, I calculate the estimated monthly payment to be $2630 per month, not $1500.
the math in the example is wrong, why refuse to print my submission?
So how many people do you know that make between 60K to 100k a year that live pay cheque to pay cheque. I can name lots. If the potential homeowner is not willing to make the sacrifices to save $ buy limiting spending on wants, homeownership is not an option.
Because I’m a homeowner people make the assumption that I am rich. But a homeowner does not get free maintenance on their home. We need to have savings to cover emergencies l mo heat.
The first poster is referring to the higher legal fees thst a homeowner pays to a lawyer when transferring ownership or obtsining a mortgage. These fees would be less in a “fee simple” transaction, due to less work and less risk for the lawyer.
As well, due to the old fashioned lease structure in place, homeowners pay a premium to CMHC for mortgage insurance (not home insurance).
There is no question about it, leaseholders pay more for the privilege of not owning the land. We always have, and apparently, thats the way Nunavummiut want it. Twice, we have had the option to switch to a simpler cheaper method. That is not we want.