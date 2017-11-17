Photo: New MLAs take oaths of office for fifth legislative assembly

David Joanasie, Nunavut's recently re-elected MLA for South Baffin, attends his swearing-in ceremony with his young daughter on his lap at Nunavut's legislative assembly Nov. 21. Fierce winds prompted a city shutdown that morning but didn't prevent Joanasie and 21 other newly elected MLAs from swearing their oaths of office. In the afternoon the new MLAs will briefly convene for their first official sitting in the legislature, where Premier Paul Quassa is expected to deliver a speech and assign cabinet roles to his executive council. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)