Nunavut’s next MLAs get down to work in Iqaluit

Fifth session of the legislative assembly set to begin Nov. 21

SARAH ROGERS



Nunavut's next crop of MLAs are gathering in Iqaluit this week for orientation. The next session of the legislative assembly is expected to begin sitting Nov. 21. (FILE PHOTO)

November 06, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Nunavut’s next members of the legislative assembly are making their way to the territorial capital this week for orientation, set to start Nov. 7.

Nunavummiut elected seven new MLAs on Oct. 30, while an eighth was acclaimed: Mila Kamingoak in Kugluktuk.

The other newcomers include Joelie Kaernerk in Amittuq, John Main in Arviat North-Whale Cove, Margaret Nakashuk in Pangnirtung, Cathy Towtongie in Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet, Elisapee Sheutiapik in Iqaluit-Sinaa, Adam Arreak-Lightstone in Iqaluit-Manirajak and following a Nov. 4 recount, Jeannie Ehaloak in Cambridge Bay.

Two other former MLAs were re-elected Oct. 30 after an absence from the legislature: Lorne Kusugak in Rankin Inlet South and Patterk Netser in Aivilik.

All 22 MLAs will gather ahead of the fifth assembly, which is expected to start its sitting on Nov. 21, the assembly’s senior clerk, John Quirke, said this week.

One thing is sure: Nunavut will have a new leader by the end of the year, given Peter Taptuna did not seek re-election. One of the first orders of business for MLAs will be the election of a Speaker, premier and cabinet in a leadership forum prior to their first sitting date.

Elections Nunavut has yet to release its official results from the Oct. 30 election, including the overall voter turnout.

Across the territory’s 22 ridings, local voter turnout varied from 48.9 per cent in Iqaluit-Sinaa to as high as 81.2 per cent in Arviat South.