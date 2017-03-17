NEWS: Nunavut

New regulations will limit recreational drone use in Nunavut, Nunavik

No drones or model aircraft within nine km from airports

Recreations drones like this Apple drone for aerial photography must now be used at least nine kilometres away from an airport. (PHOTO/APPLE)

March 17, 2017 - 11:45 am

If you own a recreational drone and like to use it to take aerial photos, you’ll likely have to go out on the land to use your drone if you live in Nunavut or Nunavik.

That’s because, on March 16, the federal government announced new restrictions that will affect the operations of model aircraft and recreational drones weighing more than 250 grams, up to 35 kilograms.

These regulations now forbid the use of any recreational drone within nine kilometres of the centre of any airport, heliport, aerodrome or water aerodrome where aircraft take off and land.

So, this means that nearly everyone in Nunavik and Nunavik could be affected by the new rules, because most airports—with perhaps the exception of Nunavut’s Coral Harbour, where the airport is slightly more than 10 kilometres away from town—are located closer than nine km to the communities they serve.

Recreational drone operators must mark their drone with their contact information, and may also not fly:

• higher than 90 metres;

• at night; and,

• within 75 metres of buildings, vehicles or people.

Any recreational operator who fails to comply with these new flying restrictions and conditions could be subject to fines of up to $3,000, a news release from Transport Canada said.

Operators of drones for commercial, academic or research purposes are not affected by the new rules.

So this would exclude the Iqaluit-based company Arctic UAV, which wants to use drones to assist with activities such as sea ice monitoring, search and rescue support and wildlife surveys and aerial photography, including use of infra-red cameras.

Transport Canada said tightening-up of recreational drone use reflects the number of incidents involving recreational drones, which have more than tripled since 2014.