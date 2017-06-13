NEWS: Nunavut

New Inuit youth president vows to promote traditional culture

“We have important knowledge to share"

Ruth Kaviok is the new president of the National Inuit Youth Council. A recent graduate of John Arnalukjuak high school in Arviat, Kaviok has made a name for herself as an strong advocate for education, suicide prevention and climate change prevention. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ITK)

June 13, 2017 - 11:45 am

The National Inuit Youth Council has elected a new president: 19-year-old Ruth Kaviok of Arviat.

The NIYC president is elected to a two-year term to serve as the national spokesperson for Inuit youth and as a member on the boards of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit Circumpolar Council.

Kaviok takes on the role held by outgoing NIYC president Maatalii Okalik.

“It has been a true honour to serve Inuit youth as president over the last two years, imaalari!” Okalik said in a release from ITK.

“I am confident in handing the taqquti to Ruth, who will tend to the needs of Inuit youth like a qulliq, deeply rooted in Inuit culture, language and heart.”

A recent graduate of John Arnalukjuak high school in Arviat, Kaviok has made a name for herself as an strong advocate for education, suicide prevention and climate change prevention.

Valedictorian of her graduating class in 2016, she plans to study at Ottawa’s Nunavut Sivuniksavut college program in the fall.

Kaviok recently won Samara’s Everyday Political Citizen award for her work highlighting how climate change impacts Inuit.

Kaviok is also involved in Inspire Nunavut, a social entrepreneurship training program for Nunavummiut youth. As part of the program, she has helped to create a business plan for a hydroponic greenhouse business in Arviat with the goal of selling fresh and affordable produce to people in her community.

“As president, I look forward to representing the national voice of Inuit youth,” Kaviok said in a June 6 release. “We have important knowledge to share and I will bring my passion for Inuit culture in advocating for the values and priorities of our youth.”

The NIYC president will now also serve as a permanent participant in the newly-developed Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.