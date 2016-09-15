NEWS: Around the Arctic

The “new Inuit-Crown relationship” remains undefined, leaders say

"The PM has declared this the most important relationship"

SARAH ROGERS



Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett addresses Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

September 15, 2016 - 3:00 pm

KUUJJUAQ —In the 11 months since the Liberal government in Ottawa was elected, you’ve probably heard federal politicians and Inuit leaders alike talk about a “new Inuit-Crown relationship.”

In broad strokes, it describes the wishes of both to reset a relationship that has yet to reconcile the colonial policies and neglect that Inuit communities are working to recover from even today.

But the benchmark for achieving such a relationship remains unclear, Inuit leaders say.

Justin Trudeau’s government came to power last year with grand plans to engage the country’s Indigenous population and help to heal past hurts—a message Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett repeated at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s annual general meeting this week.

“The Prime Minister has declared this [relationship with Indigenous peoples] the most important relationship,” Bennett said Sept. 14.

“Recognition of rights, respect, co-operation….these words are tripping off our tongues now.”

Words matter, the minister said, and only Inuit can judge if that relationship is working.

But Duane Smith, president of the Inuvialuit Regional Corp., said Inuit in western Canada aren’t sure what to judge just yet.

“We keep hearing about this Inuit-Crown relationship, but I think we need to hear what that means,” he told Bennett during ITK’s Kuujjuaq meeting.

Mataallii Okalik, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, later said she’s concerned that the relationship has yet to be defined, almost a year into the government’s mandate.

For her part, Bennett said a longer, more in-depth conversation is needed to determine what that new relationship should look like.

Shortly after the Liberal government’s election last October, ITK president Natan Obed laid out criteria Ottawa must fulfill in the kind of relationship that Inuit seek to build: support for Inuit education, language, action on mental health, the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations and action on missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Your government has been ambitious,” Obed told Bennett Sept 14. “[But] reconciliation isn’t easy. You don’t just wake up in the morning and say you’ve been reconciled.

“Expediency of the small things will lead to resolution of the larger things. I know we can achieve great things but it is in no way a foregone conclusion.”

During the Kuujjuaq meeting with Bennett, Inuit organizations had the chance to lay out their region-specific needs and concerns.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and Nunavik’s Makivik Corp. both highlighted the need to overhaul Nutrition North Canada and improve cost-of-living subsidies in the North as well as the provision of social housing.

Bennett spent the morning of Sept. 15 visiting a housing construction site in Kuujjuaq and berry-picking with community members.

“We have heard clearly about the need for Inuit to be able to protect their language and culture and improve socio-economic conditions of their people,” Bennett said in a statement issued following the ITK meeting.

“I am‎ encouraged by the collaboration and signs of progress that are starting to emerge in important areas such as climate change and adaptation, food security, housing and mental wellness.”