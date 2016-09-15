The “new Inuit-Crown relationship” remains undefined, leaders say
"The PM has declared this the most important relationship"
KUUJJUAQ —In the 11 months since the Liberal government in Ottawa was elected, you’ve probably heard federal politicians and Inuit leaders alike talk about a “new Inuit-Crown relationship.”
In broad strokes, it describes the wishes of both to reset a relationship that has yet to reconcile the colonial policies and neglect that Inuit communities are working to recover from even today.
But the benchmark for achieving such a relationship remains unclear, Inuit leaders say.
Justin Trudeau’s government came to power last year with grand plans to engage the country’s Indigenous population and help to heal past hurts—a message Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett repeated at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s annual general meeting this week.
“The Prime Minister has declared this [relationship with Indigenous peoples] the most important relationship,” Bennett said Sept. 14.
“Recognition of rights, respect, co-operation….these words are tripping off our tongues now.”
Words matter, the minister said, and only Inuit can judge if that relationship is working.
But Duane Smith, president of the Inuvialuit Regional Corp., said Inuit in western Canada aren’t sure what to judge just yet.
“We keep hearing about this Inuit-Crown relationship, but I think we need to hear what that means,” he told Bennett during ITK’s Kuujjuaq meeting.
Mataallii Okalik, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, later said she’s concerned that the relationship has yet to be defined, almost a year into the government’s mandate.
For her part, Bennett said a longer, more in-depth conversation is needed to determine what that new relationship should look like.
Shortly after the Liberal government’s election last October, ITK president Natan Obed laid out criteria Ottawa must fulfill in the kind of relationship that Inuit seek to build: support for Inuit education, language, action on mental health, the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations and action on missing and murdered Indigenous women.
“Your government has been ambitious,” Obed told Bennett Sept 14. “[But] reconciliation isn’t easy. You don’t just wake up in the morning and say you’ve been reconciled.
“Expediency of the small things will lead to resolution of the larger things. I know we can achieve great things but it is in no way a foregone conclusion.”
During the Kuujjuaq meeting with Bennett, Inuit organizations had the chance to lay out their region-specific needs and concerns.
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and Nunavik’s Makivik Corp. both highlighted the need to overhaul Nutrition North Canada and improve cost-of-living subsidies in the North as well as the provision of social housing.
Bennett spent the morning of Sept. 15 visiting a housing construction site in Kuujjuaq and berry-picking with community members.
“We have heard clearly about the need for Inuit to be able to protect their language and culture and improve socio-economic conditions of their people,” Bennett said in a statement issued following the ITK meeting.
“I am encouraged by the collaboration and signs of progress that are starting to emerge in important areas such as climate change and adaptation, food security, housing and mental wellness.”
(10) Comments:
Too bad she still felt it necessary to have a non-Inuk represent Inuit on the MMIWG inquiry. Isn’t in 2016?
This is the problem with electoral politics; great expectations are rarely tempered with an understanding of how difficult and time consuming the implementation of great ideas are. Most people expect immediate results. That’s simply not reality.
#1 Your point underlies your own ignorance about the purpose of Qajaq’s role. End of story.
#1 Get over it.
By appointing Qajaq Robinson, Ms. Bennett made the best possible decision, the best possible choice.
Ms. Robinson is a better choice by far than all the available Inuit and for that matter non-Inuit candidates.
The issue is dead. Let it go and move on.
You want to do something constructive? Start lobbying to force Pauktuutit to become more accountable. Right now, nobody respects them.
#3, #4 - To assume a non-Inuk can truly understand and empathize what Inuit women feel and experience is reaching a level of ignorance that is truly remarkable. You must be in bliss.
I do not speak for Pauktuutit, but as an Inuk I do not want to be represented by non-Inuit as we are quite able to represent ourselves thank you very much. Liberal government has to treat us as respectful equal citizens who are past being a lesser human beings!
#5 the bliss is all yours.
The MMIWG commission is not a representative organization. It is not their mandate to “represent” people. The MMIWG commission is not a representative organization. Its mandate is to conduct a quasi-judicial inquiry on behalf of Canada.
This means that all or most members of the commission must be lawyers and judges, trained in the law, trained in the rules of evidence, trained in the art of examining witnesses.
How many Inuit lawyers or judges are 1) available to serve on the commission? 2) willing to serve on the commission?
Name one. Just one. I can think of only two, and neither of them can speak Inuktitut.
Where are Pauktuutit’s names? There is really no point in asking, because everyone knows they do not have any.
the TRC set out how bureaucrats are to take courses etc., has that happened to support this new relationship?
anyone else having problems with trudeau’s bureaucrats during this so called new relationship?
services and attitudes seem worse, not better
#6 Inuk, please tell us who would you have on the commission instead of Qajaq then?
The point of the commissioners is NOT to represent individual groups, if it were there would be hundreds of commissioners.
But I don’t expect you to get that. I believe you are far too ignorant of what this process is about. And I’m not surprised in the least.
#9 Just curious - your language skills never seem to get past belittling a comment that you do not like to read. You are limited and reach a dead end for trying.
Inuit are far more advanced than you want to admit. Not our problem to prove anything to your kind.