New energy efficient street lighting coming to Nunavut
QEC will install LED streetlights in four communities this year
Updated March 24, 1:20 p.m.
A Qulliq Energy Corp.-led pilot project will now see the light of day in four Nunavut communities, which are slated to get energy-efficient LED street lighting installed by the end of the year.
Iqaluit was the first Nunavut community to seel ighting emitting diode, or LED, streetlighting when the QEC installed the modern lights from the Iqaluit airport to its Four Corners intersection in 2016.
Now, the energy corporation has announced plans to replace all of Iqaluit’s street lighting, along with lights in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk, by the end of 2017.
“I am very pleased with QEC’s adoption of this environmentally friendly technology as not only will LEDs save money in the long-term, they also reduce our carbon footprint and improve road safety,” said Johnny Mike, Nunavut’s minister responsible for the QEC, in a March 22 release.
QEC first launched the LED street lighting pilot in 2015, which replaced conventional streets lights with 21 LED lights in Iqaluit to measure their performance.
The energy corporation found that, along with energy savings, the LED lights lasted up to five time longer than conventional lights, which translates into added savings in operational and maintenance costs.
The lights also cast a brighter glow on roadways which improves visibility for drivers during dark hours or bad weather.
The QEC estimated it would cost about $390,000 to replace all of Iqaluit’s street lighting.
The project has been funded in part by Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.
An earlier version of this story erroneously pegged the cost of streetlight replacement at $30,000.
(6) Comments:
What we really need in Nunavut is clean energy. One nuclear power plant to power the whole territory. We are destroying our fragile environment faster than a blink of an eye!
I am a user of LED Lights and this has saved lot’s of Cost of my changes ,
Question is to the QEC/City of Iqaluit how much Changes have we seen on the cost todate back in 2008 City was Paying about $200k a year and now they LED Lights been up for a while now has the Cost drop much , Please someone tell us , We the tax payers need to know this ,
And now to change every one of the lights in Iqaluit as well soon I am expecting drop of 80% of power cost in Iqaluit City Pays…
David
Hey, Carbon Footprint, humanity has to go sooner or later.
#1 Micro-reactors in each community is an actual possibility I believe.
I’m not an expert but it seems totally unfeasible to have one nuclear plant for the whole territory. Consider the costly infrastructure that would have to be in place to connect all the remote communities to a single grid. What a nightmare to maintain.
where can I find the impact study on local animals
Not sure if the LED lighting will lower the Iqaluit carbon footprint at all. That may need some serious fact checking.
It may only mean Iqaluit is more able to reallocate saved diesel power to other electrical loads as they grow over time. And they are certainly going to grow.
Streetlight electrical power consumption in Iqaluit is dwarfed by domestic, commercial, station service loads, and sales losses.
Tackle those other demands on the system though the blanket use of LEDs and maybe you might be able to turn off a gen set and stop some carbon from being emitted into the air.
Road safety and less maintenance are all good things and more than justify turning to this type of light.