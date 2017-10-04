New cases of whooping cough confirmed in Nunavut
Health department says the infection has already spread from Arviat to Rankin Inlet
Nunavut health officials reported new cases of whooping cough in Rankin Inlet this week.
Less than six months after the Government of Nunavut declared the territory’s most recent outbreak of whooping cough is over, the respiratory infection resurfaced in the Kivalliq community of Arviat.
A health department spokesperson wouldn’t say how many cases has been confirmed but said it was low.
But already, the highly-contagious bacterial infection has transferred to one community north, to Rankin Inlet.
Health officials are again asking Nunavummiut, especially parents of babies and young children, to be on the lookout for symptoms of whooping cough, also called pertussis.
The most severe cases of whooping cough occur in children under the age of one. Untreated infections can lead to pneumonia, seizures, brain damage and in serious cases, death.
Those symptoms include:
• a cough followed by a high-pitched inhalation or “whoop” sound;
• a cough that lasts longer than a week;
• trouble breathing;
• vomiting after coughing;
• coughing that is worse at night; and,
• a high fever (39 C and above) that lasts more than three days.
Whooping cough spreads easily from person to person. To prevent the spread of the illness, Nunavummiut that note these symptoms should visit the local health centre and stay home from work or school to avoid contact with others.
Whooping cough can also be prevented by getting vaccinated; Nunavummiut can check with their local health care providers to see if they’re up-to-date on vaccinations.
Why, oh, why do parents refuse to have their children vaccinated against preventable diseases? Why do our children that do get inoculated have to risk being in the same classroom with those that don’t get vaccines, teachers included? Some US states have it right by charging the parents that refuse to have their children vaccinated with criminal negligence. DEAs and DoE should consider the same.