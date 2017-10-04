NEWS: Nunavut

New cases of whooping cough confirmed in Nunavut

Health department says the infection has already spread from Arviat to Rankin Inlet

October 04, 2017 - 7:00 am

Nunavut health officials reported new cases of whooping cough in Rankin Inlet this week.

Less than six months after the Government of Nunavut declared the territory’s most recent outbreak of whooping cough is over, the respiratory infection resurfaced in the Kivalliq community of Arviat.

A health department spokesperson wouldn’t say how many cases has been confirmed but said it was low.

But already, the highly-contagious bacterial infection has transferred to one community north, to Rankin Inlet.

Health officials are again asking Nunavummiut, especially parents of babies and young children, to be on the lookout for symptoms of whooping cough, also called pertussis.

The most severe cases of whooping cough occur in children under the age of one. Untreated infections can lead to pneumonia, seizures, brain damage and in serious cases, death.

Those symptoms include:

• a cough followed by a high-pitched inhalation or “whoop” sound;

• a cough that lasts longer than a week;

• trouble breathing;

• vomiting after coughing;

• coughing that is worse at night; and,

• a high fever (39 C and above) that lasts more than three days.

Whooping cough spreads easily from person to person. To prevent the spread of the illness, Nunavummiut that note these symptoms should visit the local health centre and stay home from work or school to avoid contact with others.

Whooping cough can also be prevented by getting vaccinated; Nunavummiut can check with their local health care providers to see if they’re up-to-date on vaccinations.