New agreement signals “renewed partnership” between Pauktuutit, Ottawa

INAC to fund three-year project to explore gender-based violence in the North

Pauktuutit president Rebecca Kudloo signs a new memorandum of understanding with the federal government in Ottawa June 15. At left, Minister of Status of Women Maryam Monsef and at right, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett,. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PAUKTUUTIT)

June 16, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada has signed a new agreement with Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada that’s designed to increase the well-being of Inuit women and children.

Pauktuutit said the agreement establishes a “renewed partnership” with the federal government, much like the new Inuit-to-Crown working policy group created earlier this year.

The new agreement, announced in Ottawa June 15, spells out regular, bi-annual meetings between the INAC minister and Pauktuutit’s president to review priorities.

The two parties also agree to negotiate multi-year, resourced work plans, Pauktuutit said.

“We have worked with INAC on many projects over the years, but this agreement will help us move forward on important policy issues including the need for federal funding for safe shelters in Inuit communities,” said Pauktuutit president Rebecca Kudloo in a June 15 statement.

“We have difficult but essential conversations ahead about how—together—we can find solutions to issues that include ending violence against Inuit women and children, healing from unresolved trauma and abuse, more services and supports for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and the challenges Inuit women face in our southern cities.”

As part of those discussions, INAC announced $898,000 towards a three-year project to look at the root causes of violence against Inuit women, by engaging men and boys.

The Pauktuutit-lead project will target all four regions of the Inuit Nunangat, partnering with both women’s and men’s groups, shelters and frontline services providers to develop and implement culturally appropriate interventions.

The project is a continuation of previous work Pauktuutit has done with Inuit men and boys.

“We will do a broad survey among Inuit women, men and youth so we can better understand the knowledge, attitudes and behaviours that support these rates of violence,” Kudloo said.

Pauktuutit also plans to develop a national role-model campaign to encourage Inuit to speak out against gender-based violence.

Pauktuutit met this week with commissioners of the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls as well, to discuss an Inuit-focused approach to upcoming hearings.