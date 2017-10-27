Nunavut election 2017: read our complete coverage
Don't forget to vote! This Monday, Oct. 30 is Nunavut's general election day
The 2017 general election campaign period kicked off across Nunavut’s 22 electoral districts less than five weeks ago, and now it’s almost over.
Over that short time, Nunatsiaq News has reached most of the 72 people who are contesting seats in Nunavut.
And our small staff have produced more than 35 election-related stories. As part of our continuing service to our readers, here’s a compilation of that work.
Although we don’t have the capacity to interview all 72 candidates, and some did not respond to our interview requests, it represents our best efforts at helping you understand what the candidates throughout Nunavut’s 25 communities are saying.
We also hope it helps you understand the issues that Nunavut will face after the fifth legislative assembly of Nunavut chooses a new premier and cabinet in mid-November.
Election Day is Oct. 30. Election day hours across Nunavut’s three time zones are staggered so that polls will open and close simultaneously across the territory.
The schedule works like this: mountain time, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; central time, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and eastern time, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, see the the Elections Nunavut website.
Sept. 20, 2017
Sept. 21, 2017
Sept. 25, 2017
Sept. 29, 2017
- Nunavut’s 5th territorial election attracts 72 candidates
- Nunavut cabinet minister Keith Peterson says no to another term
Oct. 2, 2017
Oct. 10, 2017
Oct. 11, 2017
Oct. 12, 2017
Oct. 13, 2017
- Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu voters get a pared-down three-way race
- Anawak’s DUI case to be dealt with after Nunavut election
Oct. 16, 2017
Oct. 18, 2017
- Education, jobs and a road south: two candidates face off in Arviat South
- Western Nunavut to pressure new government on Grays Bay
- Candidates in Nunavut’s Iqaluit-Sinaa hone in on helping the poor
- Iqaluit-Manirajak’s election foursome agree on transitional housing
Oct. 19, 2017
- Iqaluit-Tasiluk voters face simple choice on Oct. 30
- At Inuit org’s AGM, outgoing Nunavut premier reflects on past term
- Political newcomer wants to help Nunavut residents get back to the classroom
Oct. 20, 2017
- Nunavut’s Tununiq candidates talk about health care, justice, infrastructure
- Aggu incumbent eyes the Nunavut premier’s job
- Nunavut law students question candidates at inaugural forum
Oct. 23, 2017
- Three old rivals and a newcomer spar for Pangnirtung seat
- Two former Kivalliq MLAs return to contest seat in Aivilik
Oct. 24, 2017
Oct. 25, 2017
Oct. 26, 2017
- Amittuq hosts seven-way race in Nunavut’s Oct. 30 election
- Joanasie hopes to hold onto South Baffin
- Iqaluit-Manirajak candidates make their pitches in public
- Candidates in Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu talk mining, housing, economic development
- Candidates in Netsilik campaign for housing, Inuit culture
Oct. 27, 2017
- Iqaluit-Sinaa candidates discuss racism, child welfare
- Iqaluit-Tasiluk’s electoral duo talk about health care, Arctic College
- It’s a three-way race for Nunavut’s northeast Baffin riding
- Trio running in Hudson Bay riding includes incumbent, former MLAs
(1) Comments:
regardless of which Candidate you support (or others you really don’t like and vote for others out of spite), please exercise your democratic right and go out and vote on Monday if you have not done so already!
it’s your right and your voice and yours alone. it would be nice to surpass the dismal voter turnout of the past couple of Elections and get out and vote!