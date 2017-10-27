NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut election 2017: read our complete coverage

Don't forget to vote! This Monday, Oct. 30 is Nunavut's general election day

Candidates promote their campaigns with signs erected across from the Northmart store in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

October 27, 2017 - 3:30 pm

The 2017 general election campaign period kicked off across Nunavut’s 22 electoral districts less than five weeks ago, and now it’s almost over.

Over that short time, Nunatsiaq News has reached most of the 72 people who are contesting seats in Nunavut.

And our small staff have produced more than 35 election-related stories. As part of our continuing service to our readers, here’s a compilation of that work.

Although we don’t have the capacity to interview all 72 candidates, and some did not respond to our interview requests, it represents our best efforts at helping you understand what the candidates throughout Nunavut’s 25 communities are saying.

We also hope it helps you understand the issues that Nunavut will face after the fifth legislative assembly of Nunavut chooses a new premier and cabinet in mid-November.

Election Day is Oct. 30. Election day hours across Nunavut’s three time zones are staggered so that polls will open and close simultaneously across the territory.

The schedule works like this: mountain time, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; central time, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and eastern time, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, see the the Elections Nunavut website.

Sept. 20, 2017

Sept. 21, 2017

Sept. 25, 2017

Sept. 29, 2017

Oct. 2, 2017

Oct. 10, 2017

Oct. 11, 2017

Oct. 12, 2017

Oct. 13, 2017

Oct. 16, 2017

Oct. 18, 2017

Oct. 19, 2017

Oct. 20, 2017

Oct. 23, 2017

Oct. 24, 2017

Oct. 25, 2017

Oct. 26, 2017

Oct. 27, 2017