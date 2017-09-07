Nunavut schools face a dark future
"Nunavut’s purported leaders have proven themselves incapable of forming a rational, coherent, evidence-based policy on Inuit language education"
There are few forms of decline more painful to observe than the death of a language.
When a once-healthy language withers and dies, it’s an unmitigated loss, not only for those whose ancestors spoke it, but for the entire human race.
So even if the demands of those who oppose the Government of Nunavut’s Bill 37 are often silly, naïve, and incoherent to the point of being self-refuting, it’s clear they flow from an urgent desire to avert a perceived disaster. Good intentions, however, don’t compensate for sloppy thinking.
The use of the Inuit language in Nunavut really is declining. You can’t dispute the accuracy of the Statistics Canada numbers that language researcher Ian Martin cited this past March in a widely-circulated polemic timed to coincide with the tabling earlier this year of Bill 37.
Between 1996 and 2011, the use of Inuktut within Inuit homes in Nunavut dropped from 76 per cent to 61 per cent. Over the same period, the proportion of Inuit homes where English is most often spoken increased to 46 per cent by 2011.
It’s no wonder so many young Inuit now speak English with a modified Valley Girl accent, almost indistinguishable from their peers in Toronto, Edmonton, Seattle or southern California. Standard North American English is becoming their mother tongue.
So if it’s the case that the people of Nunavut now find themselves in the midst of a linguistic crisis, shouldn’t the GN receive whatever legislative authority it needs to act decisively?
“Currently schools do not have the direction they need to effectively implement the bilingual education models,” Education Minister Paul Quassa said this past June 7, in a defence of Bill 37. He said the bill, among many other things, would give the GN the power to ensure all Nunavut schools operate consistently, teach a standardized version of the Inuit language and ensure all Nunavut pupils get quality schooling no matter where they live.
Well, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and its three regional subsidiaries, along with other stakeholders, say no. In a written submission to the MLAs on the legislative assembly’s legislation committee who pretended to study Bill 37 earlier this year, NTI actually said the Department of Education should get weaker, not stronger.
And they would do that by having the GN continue to surrender its authority to district education authorities, or DEAs.
“NTI does not support DEAs losing authority over areas including school and education programs, choice of LOI models, inclusive education oversight and reviews, authority to ensure annual assessments of individual education plans…,” NTI said.
They base this position on a false premise: that by surrendering its authority to DEAs, the GN would carry out the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action number 10, which deals with Indigenous education.
But DEAs are not Indigenous bodies. They’re public government bodies. And some DEAs are dominated almost entirely by non-Inuit.
For example, the GN’s most current membership list for the Iqaluit District Education Authority shows that as of April 2017, six of Iqaluit DEA’s seven members are non-Inuit.
We rather doubt this is what the TRC had in mind. Also, call to action number 10 is not aimed at territorial governments anyway. The TRC aimed it specifically at the federal government, asking Ottawa to draft new Aboriginal language education for First Nations people. It’s intellectually dishonest of NTI to suggest otherwise.
This is just one small example, and there are others, that illustrate the well-intentioned nonsense found in many of the written submissions that the Nunavut legislative assembly’s standing committee on legislation received earlier this year.
At the same time, many other critics raise objections that have more to do with GN fiscal policy than with Bill 37.
For example, NTI and others want the GN to develop an Inuit Employment Plan for the Department of Education and then spend loads of big bucks to carry it out. Their wish is to have the GN train about 300 more Inuit teachers and hundreds of “language specialists.” In theory, they claim this would make it possible for most of the Nunavut education program to be taught in the Inuit language from kindergarten to Grade 12 sometime soon.
In spite of its utopian assumptions, there’s some merit to this position. But an IEP is just a big bureaucratic document. You can’t nail an IEP to the front of a classroom and order it to teach a Grade 11 social studies class in the Inuit language. You need a qualified human being to do that.
Nunavut must find hundreds of recruits willing to study—for years—to acquire university degrees and teaching certificates. But existing qualified Inuit teachers are either retiring or fleeing in droves to take less demanding jobs. So even if the GN were to risk spending of millions of dollars more each year on new teacher education programs, there’s no guarantee the recruits would ever materialize, and no guarantee they would remain within the teaching profession..
As to where the loads of big bucks would come from, NTI is mostly silent about the $175 million training fund that its Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp. has been sitting on since 2015. They do call for the spending of a separate $50 million fund that Ottawa controls. But that money appears to be aimed at increasing Inuit employment at the Government of Canada, as well as the GN.
At the same time, the GN will have less money to work with after this fiscal year. Thanks to new policies from Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, the territorial Financing Formula and the Canada Health Transfer will now grow by only three per cent a year. So to find the money to pay for more teacher education, what essential social programs does NTI propose robbing?
All these, and other public issues ought to receive some semblance of public debate. Unfortunately, the MLAs who sit on the standing committee on legislation, all of whom now rake in pay packages in excess of $100,000 a year, have been apparently too lazy to study the issue and too cowardly to talk about it in public. After hiding behind closed doors for a week this past May, they pumped out a two-paragraph press release and fled from the issue as fast as possible.
For the past 18 years, Nunavut’s purported leaders have proven themselves incapable of forming a rational, coherent, evidence-based policy on Inuit language education. The GN’s Department of Education and its unfortunate employees and students face a dark future. JB
(19) Comments:
I am pushing 62 and hire me immediately as Inuk Inuttitun teacher for Inuit. I speak and understand my mother tongue language very well. There is still time should I exist a little longer, I am an asset for this very issue
Yeah, Inuktitut Language is A problem here in Nunavut the headquarters choose to use other settlement to have for Options…Directions as well!
Right on again JB
You can understand politicians not wanting to touch the issue, and other politicians (looking at you, NTI) not wanting to be entirely honest about it either: standardization means some of the politicians telling their constituents “Sorry, but to preserve the language effectively we need standardization so we can’t teach all the dialects and, yeah, so we’re not going to be teaching yours.”
You can see this with the whole syllabics/alphabet mess. Using the alphabet would make it easier to use Inuktitut online, and texting, and all the other ways people communicate these days. And yet even that change, simple as it is, can’t get done because politicians are too afraid to take a stand on it.
Great editorial. Sums up my thoughts exactly.
I’m firmly in the “save Inuktitut now!” camp, but I’m so discouraged with the way NTI and it’s little army of social justice warriors have positioned themselves as obstructionists rather than leaders. I don’t believe they offered any solutions other than “make 1000 inuktitut teachers appear out of nowhere now”. Why would a young and bright Inuktitut speaker want to become a teacher when the political leaders and DEAs have turned schools into a toxic battlefield?
I agree with Afraid of truth. The most logical thing to do is follow Greenland’s example: standardize the language + adopt roman orthography.
But this would upset many elders who prefer syllabics. There is a conflict between what many Elders want, and what is best for youth and the survival of the language. Sometimes adapting means doing things differently than the Elders who came before you.
Nunatsiaq is the only media outlet that bothered to even give a breakdown of what was in Bill 37. The only reporting CBC did was what NTI fed them - at no point did they ever actually report on the contents of the legislation.
The irony of the MLAs on Standing Committee shooting down Bill 37 is that these were some of the same MLAs who gave recommendations on what Bill 37 should contain (as part of the Special Committee to review the Education Act). They backed away from their own recommendations based on politics.
@4 exactly! so much of this issue would be null if there was a standardized language. without it, this is all a waste of time and money.
IUT: where are you? it’s time to take action and stop twiddling your thumbs!
#8 who are you to blame IUT! Learn to point a finger at yourself. Learn your life morals & values, Than culture will live. You state your name is IUT and yet you blame IUT?! (senseless)
Nowadays, Self abuse is ruling our will power. No one wants to learn life morals. This is where we point the finger at ourselves, step up, heal and move forward. It’s easier than expected but it can be done.
Cultures and languages change over time. Sometime they disappear. Sometimes change so much they bear no resemblance to what they were decades ago. I do not speak the language of my grandparents nor does their culture enter into any aspect of my daily life. I’m ok with that.
I think the Inuktitut language issue is one the gov’t is incapable of solving. Not because they are incompetent, but because of the very nature of the problem and the fact that those who say they value the language so much aren’t acting to solve the problem.
In Canada’s large cities, many ethnic groups have founded their own Saturday schools that teach their ethnics groups’ language and culture. They do not rely on the government to protect their culture. These schools were founded by members of these ethnic groups in an effort to preserve their culture. I understand that the Inuit are not in the same position an immigrants, but the same solution could be applied if there truly was the will to save the culture.
What would this world be without armies of social justice warriors? More white and christian than ever.
Inuit would have no rights and Nunavut would not exist. Thank you to all social justice warriors out there.
Maybe a shuffle in the dept of education DM and ADM would help move this forward.
#1 What are you doing now to pass on your language? Anything, or nothing?
Curious cat wants to know.
I think there has been too much incompetents in the dept of education with social passing, lack of learning materials and losing the materials that were there for Inuktitut.
Not doing enough to build a Inuktitut curriculum, build more learning resources/materials to teach with. Standardizing the Inuktitut language to teach in. Exploring how to standardize the language, there could be one, two maybe three standard of Inuktitut language to use. Who knows because this has not been worked on. Learning from another place where standards are in place and working in the schools would help too. Take a page or two from them.
Dear “Sue”,
Either you totally missed the point of this, or you purposefully wait for any article that deals with schools to troll the adm and DM. It’s not a good look and this type of uninformed comment does nothing to move the conversation forward in a positive way.
@Sue - a new DM and ADM will quickly find out that regardless of what they do, NTI will be there to make sure no progress happens under their watch.
JB is correct, NTI will continue their political posturing without offering anything pragmatically valuable.
Unless/until Inuktitut is standardized (like Greenland) it will continue to decline; at least Minister Quassa is attempting to do something….
Can someone tell us the stats on numbers of teachers willing to teach in Inuktitut beyond 5th grade? If the human resources do not exist to provide the education, how is the education expected to happen?