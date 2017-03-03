NEWS: Ottawa

National MMIWG inquiry to hire Inuit advisor

News delivered at Pauktuutit annual general meeting in Ottawa March 2

COURTNEY EDGAR



Nunavut Sivuniksavut students and instructor Daniel Guay play accompaniment for square dancing at Pauktuutit's annual general meeting in Ottawa March 2. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL) Nunavut Sivuniksavut students and instructor Daniel Guay play accompaniment for square dancing at Pauktuutit's annual general meeting in Ottawa March 2. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)

March 03, 2017 - 11:50 am

SPECIAL TO NUNATSIAQ NEWS

OTTAWA—Commissioners on the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls have decided to address the lack of Inuit voices on the commission by agreeing to hire a special Inuit advisor and appointing an Inuit advisory group.

The news, released March 2 at Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada’s annual general meeting in Ottawa, was met with applause from Pauktuutit board members and visitors.

Tracy O’Hearn, Pauktuutit’s executive director, read aloud an email from the inquiry’s Chief Commissioner Marion Buller to Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The email had been copied to Pauktuutit’s president Rebecca Kudloo, since Kudloo sits on ITK’s board.

“We have carefully considered all of the comments and criticisms raised during our meeting with you. We too want the national inquiry to be inclusive and responsive to the needs of Inuit,” Buller wrote in the email.

“In order to achieve those goals the commissioners and I will continue to hire Inuit staff. We also intend to hire a special Inuit advisor. In addition, we will establish an Inuit advisory group. We would appreciate your suggestions on the types of people who should be included in that group.”

Pauktuutit’s AGM, held over two days this week at a downtown hotel in Ottawa, included round-table discussions on women’s health, elections for new board members and a visit from Romeo Saganash, the New Democratic Party MP for Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou

But the MMIWG inquiry was their main concern and a key point of celebration.

The inquiry’s five commissioners had met with the Pauktuutit board on Feb. 27 and Kudloo shared the notes from that meeting at the AGM March 2.

Pauktuutit stressed that too often Inuit are lumped together with other Indigenous groups and as a result, their specific needs and priorities are often ignored or marginalized.

“They are aware of the harm that inquiries can cause and they want to prevent any further harm to people who may want to come forward,” Kudloo said. “They will put healing plans in place and develop specific supports for each person.”

Kudloo said a question was asked at the Feb. 27 about the commission hiring Inuit staff. Commissioners said because the work ahead would be stressful and demanding, that they would need administrative support.

They encouraged Inuit to go on their website and apply for jobs as they arise.

“We are being heard once in a while,” Kudloo said. “Give yourself a pat on the back.”

It’s unclear when commissioners will hire an Inuit advisor and convene that special Inuit committee.

The inquiry’s website has a link to job opportunities but as of March 3, there were only four positions listed: director of communications, director of health, hearings coordinator and receptionist/administrative assistant.