National Inuit youth organization looks for its next president

Candidates have until May 17 to apply

Inuit youth pose for a group photo at a NIYC summit in Kuujjuaq in 2013. (FILE PHOTO )

April 26, 2017 - 8:30 am

The National Inuit Youth Council president, Maatalii Okalik, says she won’t seek another term as president, a position that’s up for election again later this year.

This week, the NIYC opened a call for nominations of candidates for the unpaid volunteer position, with a deadline of May 17.

Okalik, elected president in 2015, said she’s thoroughly enjoyed her time with the council, but she wants to make room for new leadership.

“I am confident with the capacity built on the operations of the council for someone else to champion the important role in voicing Inuit youth priorities,” Okalik said.

“To me, it is meant to be a position that is rotating to allow for Inuit youth across the country to be able to experience and improve.”

The NIYC president is elected to a two-year term to serve as the national spokesperson for Inuit youth, as well as a board member for Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit Circumpolar Council.

The national youth council itself is made up of six regional youth coordinators and an ITK youth coordinator.

Eligible candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old, willing to travel and speak publicly, and someone with a passion for Inuit culture.

Candidates must also provide a recent Criminal Record Check and provide 10 signatures of support. You can download an application form in Inuktitut or English here.

Okalik said youth who are considering the position should understand that the role can be demanding and requires self-preparation and time away from daily work.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that I have experienced and encourage youth to apply to continue with the work,” she said, offering her support to help a new president transition into the role.