NEWS: Iqaluit

National Arts Centre Orchestra to visit Iqaluit

Show is fundraiser for the creation of a performing arts centre

BETH BROWN



Yellowknife singer-songwriter Leela Gilday, Iqaluit’s Sylvia Cloutier and the National Arts Centre Orchestra will give the premiere performance of a work commissioned by the NAC, during a Qaggiavuut fundraiser at St. Jude’s Anglican Church Dec. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE) Yellowknife singer-songwriter Leela Gilday, Iqaluit’s Sylvia Cloutier and the National Arts Centre Orchestra will give the premiere performance of a work commissioned by the NAC, during a Qaggiavuut fundraiser at St. Jude’s Anglican Church Dec. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE)



Alexander Shelley is music director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Members of the orchestra will be in Iqaluit next week doing music education workshops with students as part of a Canada 150 tour. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE) Alexander Shelley is music director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Members of the orchestra will be in Iqaluit next week doing music education workshops with students as part of a Canada 150 tour. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE)

December 01, 2017 - 10:30 am

What happens when a national orchestra collaborates with two powerhouse northern artists?

Iqaluit residents will be able to find out on Tuesday, Dec. 5, when the National Arts Centre Orchestra performs at St. Jude’s Anglican church with Dene singer-songwriter Leela Gilday of Yellowknife and Inuit throat singer Sylvia Cloutier of Kuujjuaq.

The show will mark the premier of a creation by Gilday and Cloutier that was commissioned by the National Arts Centre.

“The work explores the theme of motherhood and is a reflection of the female energy in nature and the natural cycle of giving life, nurturing growth, love and letting go,” the arts centre said in a release. “A passionate singer-songwriter and soulful performer, Leela Gilday has a voice that comes straight from the heart.”

Cloutier, who currently lives in Iqaluit, is known for her throat singing and drum dancing and has performed internationally. The night will also feature Iqaluit artists Colleen Nakashuk and Jerry Laisa, as well as the Inuksuk Drum Dancers.

The event is a fundraiser for the “Let’s Build a Qaggiq” project to build Nunavut’s first performing arts centre. The program is being co-hosted by the Qaggiavuut Society and the Alianait Arts Festival.

The Iqaluit performance comes at the end of the National Arts Centre Orchestra’s Canada 150 tour. While in town, the orchestra will also put on a variety of other events, including:

• A music circle for adults with disabilities.

• An interactive performance with Gilday and students from Inuksuk High School.

• A bilingual (French and English) performance for students of École Trois Soleil and Aqsarniit Middle School.

• Children’s choir coaching for elementary students in Iqaluit.

• A workshop on music and emotions for daycare-age children.

• A coaching session for the Iqaluit Fiddle Club.

Tickets for the Dec. 5 concert can be bought online or at Arctic Ventures.