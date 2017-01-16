NEWS: Nunavut

Nasty influenza bug flattening Nunavummiut: beware

GN issues health advisory, warns residents to take precautions

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes gets a flu shot this past Oct. 21 at the Nunavut legislature. The GN says everyone over the age of six months should get the flu vaccine, which is available at community health centres. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes gets a flu shot this past Oct. 21 at the Nunavut legislature. The GN says everyone over the age of six months should get the flu vaccine, which is available at community health centres. (FILE PHOTO)

January 16, 2017 - 10:00 am

Washing your hands? Covering your cough? Stay home if you’re sick? Just making sure, says the Government of Nunavut.

The GN’s department of Health issued a public health advisory Jan. 13 warning Nunavummiut of an increase in respiratory illness across the territory—likely caused by the influenza virus.

If you have a combination of fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, lack of appetite, body aches and generally lethargy, you might be fighting the seasonal flu.

Nunavummiut are asked to consult their doctors if their flu-like symptoms worsen.

If you’re feeling sick, do everyone a favour by routinely washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough to prevent the spread of the virus, the GN recommends.

And take acetaminophen or ibuprofen to treat fever, aches and pains.

As well, if you feel sick, stay at home.

Contact your community health centres or health provider for more information on treatment or to arrange your flu vaccine, which the GN says everyone over the age of six months should receive.