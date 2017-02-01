NEWS: Around the Arctic

More than half of Inuit in northern Canada don’t get enough food

In Inuit Nunangat, 52 per cent of adult Inuit are food insecure; only 14 per cent outside the four regions

THOMAS ROHNER



This bar graph shows that in 2012, more than half of all Inuit living in Nunavut and Nunavik experienced problems finding or buying enough food to eat. The problem was less severed in Nunatsiavut and the Inuvialuit settlement region. (IMAGE FROM STATISTICS CANADA) This bar graph shows that in 2012, more than half of all Inuit living in Nunavut and Nunavik experienced problems finding or buying enough food to eat. The problem was less severed in Nunatsiavut and the Inuvialuit settlement region. (IMAGE FROM STATISTICS CANADA)

February 01, 2017 - 4:00 pm

A majority of Inuit adults in Nunavut continue to be hit hard by food insecurity, while those who are most vulnerable are hit the hardest.

That’s according to a new Statistics Canada report, called “Food Insecurity among Inuit Living in Inuit Nunangat, 2012,” released Feb. 1.

Overall, the study found more than half—or about 52 per cent—of all Inuit adults in Inuit Nunangat suffered from food insecurity in 2012.

The highest levels of food insecurity in Inuit Nunangat among Inuit adults in 2012 were found in Nunavut and Nunavik—around 55 per cent—followed by Nunatsiavut at 42 per cent, and the Inuvialuit Settlement Region in the Northwest Territories at 33 per cent.

But only about 14 per cent of Inuit living outside Inuit Nunangat experienced food insecurity over the same time period, StatsCan said.

The study defines food insecurity as situations where there is not enough money to buy food, or household members skip meals or reduce their meal sizes because of a lack of money to buy food.

The study’s data, collected from the last Aboriginal People’s Survey, showed that the most vulnerable Inuit are those most affected by food insecurity.

For example, single parents are more likely to have suffered from food insecurity (56 per cent) than two-parent families (52 per cent) or couples without children (35 per cent.)

Those suffering from lower levels of mental health were also more likely to suffer from food insecurity compared to those with higher levels of mental health (59 versus 44 per cent.)

And unemployed Inuit adults were significantly more likely to suffer from food insecurity than employed Inuit (77 per cent versus 43 per cent.)

But the StatsCan study did not say if food insecurity among Inuit in Inuit Nunangat has increased or decreased in recent years.

And conflicting data has been reported, adding to the uncertainty.

For example, according to a study released by StatsCan in 2015, over one third, or around 37 per cent, of all Nunavut households suffered from food insecurity in 2011-12.

As well, according to a study published by the Circumpolar Health Journal in 2016, Inuit in Nunavut are up to 11 times more likely to experience food insecurity than non-Inuit.

According to some research, the number of food insecure households in Nunavut appears to have gone down: researchers at the 2010 ArcticNet Conference in Ottawa said 70 per cent of Nunavut households—or seven in 10—suffer from food insecurity.

All studies, however, point to significantly higher food insecurity in Nunavut than anywhere else in Canada.

For example, a 2013 study by researchers from the University of Toronto found that nearly 57 per cent of children in Nunavut—nearly six in 10 children—suffered from food insecurity, compared to the provincial average of about 19 per cent, or one in five.

