Many Nunavut hunters still don’t use SPOT devices: report
Most SAR operations triggered by hunters who run out of fuel or suffer mechanical breakdowns
It appears many Nunavut hunters are not getting the Government of Nunavut’s message that urges them to take SPOT devices out on the land in case they get lost or run into an emergency.
While more search and rescue operations were carried out in 2015 than in the previous year, fewer searches were aided by the use of SPOT devices, the latest report from Nunavut Emergency Management says.
The agency’s 2015-16 annual report was tabled in the Nunavut legislative assembly in Iqaluit Feb. 22.
“It is clear that the increase in the numbers is a result of lack of preparedness. Few calls are for lost persons; most calls are the result of persons who have broken down or run out of fuel,” the report said.
If they had SPOT devices, they would be much easier to find.
Staff at the Department of Community and Government Services performed 251 search and rescue operations during the 2015 calendar year, the report said.
That’s 34 more operations than they carried out in the previous year.
Yet the number of instances where SPOT devices were used in 2015 actually fell compared with 2014, from 87 to 82.
That means only one in three search and rescue operations in 2015 were aided by SPOT devices, which are free for anyone traveling on the land and available at the offices of most Hunters and Trappers Organizations.
Searchers looked for more than 400 people in in 2015, with 80 per cent of those emergencies created by people running out of fuel or experiencing mechanical problems, the emergency management report said.
And there’s another problem, signaled in the report: “As the number of responses rises in a community, the numbers of local volunteers are diminishing due to burn-out.”
The number of search and rescue operations broken down by community also reveals some surprises: Hall Beach, with a population of only about 800, required 24 rescues, while Iqaluit, with a population of more than 7,000, required only 14.
Gjoa Haven required 22 and Rankin Inlet needed 21, the second and third most rescue operations by community in 2015.
The light months of May to September saw the greatest number of search and rescue operations, ranging from 22 to 31, while December, the darkest month of the year, saw the fewest at 13.
The highest-profile search and rescue operation of 2016—not captured in the 2015 statistics—ended on March 31, 2016, when Nunavut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak was rescued along with two family members after spending five days stranded on the land.
Keyootak became disoriented in bad weather and did not take a SPOT device with him, leading some to wonder if negligent travellers should be held accountable.
Search and rescue expenses exceeded the 2015-16 fiscal budget, according to the report tabled in the legislature: While their budget was set at $300,000, expenses went above $354,000.
But the division only spent about $474,000 of the $500,000 it received in grants and contributions.
The report also highlighted the emergency management division’s involvement with urgent situations around the territory in 2015.
The largest and most complex response addressed the power plant fire in Pangnirtung, which left residents in that Baffin community without full power from April 2 to April 6, 2015.
Backup generators at both the local health centre and water treatment plant failed before special aircraft came from as far away as Seattle to fly in the necessary equipment to restore full power, the tabled report said.
The report also said that “some” GN departments are working on completing a basic emergency plan but a “Territorial Emergency Plan has yet to be adopted.”
“It was decided that the Emergency Measures Act not be fully brought into force as this would place most, if not all departments in violation of the Act.”
(10) Comments:
It’s called economics, some of us are not able to afford the monthly fees attached to the devices.
@1: but it’s still worth it to you to go hunting? Would you go hunting without ammo? Maybe you can sign a waiver saying you don’t require a million dollar search & rescue team in the event that you get lost?
This is foolish. I’m sure search and rescue efforts that spend millions on searches are pleased that the majority of hunters don’t carry the devices.
Available from HTO or Hamlet offices at NO COST. It is just a question of picking it up before you go and bring it back so others can borrow it as well.
@#1: SPOT devices can be signed out for FREE at any HTO in Nunavut. Every community has them available for free.
More and more Inuit are starting to use spot, I see it with a lot of hunters today, there have been many cases where people used spot when in trouble, letting people know about HTO’s having spots to use would be great.
A lot of people can’t afford the monthly fees, ammo, hunting gear is more important but more are starting use it, also with inreach.
make it up to the family if a search is requested. Make changes to the search criteria and go from there!!
Inuit have been on this land for centuries, why now do we need technology, just because its there…traditional knowledge is key here for us all..
“Inuit have been on this land for centuries, why now do we need technology, just because its there…traditional knowledge is key here for us all.. “
Even the best hunter and navigator can run into problems if, for instance, they get injured in a spill that damages their machine so it can’t run. All the traditional knowledge in the world isn’t going to help much if you have a broken-down machine, broken leg, and internal injuries.
But hey, at least they know exactly where they’re going to die.
For comparison, there are people who are the best sailors on the planet, who have have grown up on the ocean and know it intimately, who can navigate by the sun and the stars, and they have a word for people who don’t take emergency beacons or some way of calling for help on the water with them: “idiots”.
#6 how many of these searches were not needed because of traditional knowledge? Look, I’m not knocking traditional knowledge but without modern day science they would still be out on the land hoping someone would come find them. With a spot device it would be sooner. Most hunters always take them anyhow.
Our mode of transportation has changed and is much speedier that before..If we know exactly where a person is going having no spot might be alright but things can change out there because of game or lack of . So it is now imperative that we utilize what IS OFFERED TO US WITHOUT COST IN ORDER TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY OR MAYBE EVEN OURSELVES. Spots are time savers in case of accidents or breakdowns and the use of it is without cost. So take a spot even if you do not think you are going to breakdown or have an accident. Theu happen.
Even if you had 4 people on a boat and they went egg chasing and one got lost, it would still be cheaper if you lend all four persons a personal spot. Time is search time. That is why it would be cheaper.