NEWS: Nunavut

Manitoba-Kivalliq road a popular topic at Kivalliq Trade Show

"If you build it they will come!”

THOMAS ROHNER

September 27, 2016 - 1:10 am

Sudhir Sandhu, one of the opening speakers at the 2016 Kivalliq Trade Show that got underway in Rankin Inlet Sept. 26, touched a nerve among the 100 or so people gathered at the Katimavik Suites.

Sandhu, CEO of the Manitoba Building Trade Association, spoke in favour of the much-ballyhooed Manitoba-Kivalliq road and hydro connection stressing the importance of physical connections betwen Nunavut and southern Canada.

“If you build it they will come!” an excited audience member shouted out.

“Well we’re coming either way, it would just make it easier,” Sandhu replied with a laugh.

The seventh annual Kivalliq Trade Show kicked off Sept. 26, bringing together over 200 representatives from industry, government and business from the Kivalliq, across Nunavut and Manitoba.

The trade show society president, Keith Collier, said business ties across the region will be strengthened during the three-day event.

But so too will business ties between the Kivalliq and Manitoba, with 22 groups from that province among the participants, Collier said.

The first full day of the trade show, Sept. 27, will see the popular art market, an entrepreneur workshop for youth and the trade show floor open first to registered members, then the entrepreneurial youth and finally the public.

The evening entertainment on Sept. 27 includes a performance from award-winning singer Susan Aglukark.

Sept. 28 focuses on speakers, presentations and art workshops.

Speakers include Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, Inuit organization executives and Rob Campbell, director of Aboriginal services at a Winnipeg consulting firm.

A notable absence is Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo, who organizers said did not respond to an invitation to speak at the event.

The Nunavut Arts and Crafts Association will host jewellery-making and qiviut-spinning workshops Sept. 28 with Inuit artists Keenan Lindell and Innuujaq Leslie Dean.