Makivik’s VP of resource development acclaimed to new term

Nunavik Inuit will elect the organization's treasurer in January

Adamie Delisle Alaku, centre, with the rest of Makivik's executive at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq last September. (FILE PHOTO) Adamie Delisle Alaku, centre, with the rest of Makivik's executive at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq last September. (FILE PHOTO)

December 06, 2016 - 11:45 am

Makivik Corp.’s sitting vice president of resource development has been acclaimed to the position for another three-year term, Nunavik’s Inuit birthright organization said Dec. 5.

Adamie Delisle Alaku, first elected as Makivik’s vice president in January 2014, was the only to declare his candidacy for the position ahead the upcoming January 2017 election.

He and Makivik treasurer Andy Pirti were elected together in 2014, both trilingual staffers at Makivik who ran to replace their departmental bosses.

“We’ve been talking about how to bring unity to this organization,” Delise Alaku said. “I want to show people what’s really happening here.”

In a Dec. 5 tweet, Delisle Alaku thanked his fellow Nunavimmiut who “believe in me, my motivation, supported me through my challenges in my daily duties,” he said. “I will represent you to the best of my capabilities.”

Makivik’s treasurer position is also up for election Jan. 19, 2017 and will be the only of the two roles to go to a vote.

Incumbent treasurer Andy Pirti will run again against one other declared candidate, David Dupuis.

On Jan. 19, polls will be open in Northern Village offices across Nunavik and at Makivik’s Montreal office between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nunavik beneficiaries can also vote in advance polls Jan. 12 at the same locations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.