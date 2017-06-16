Makivik Corp. invites Quebec commission to visit Nunavik
Makivik insists on an Inuit-specific approach to public service delivery
Quebec must support Inuit-focused solutions to improve the delivery of core services to Nunavik, Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik told a Quebec commission looking at the relationship between Quebec’s Indigenous groups and the province’s public services.
“We insist on an Inuit-specific approach to Nunavik,” Tukkiapik told the commission June 13 in Val d’Or.
All the services being examined as part of the commission—health and social, justice, correctional, youth protection and policing services—require the province’s attention, he said.
“We need to fully adapt all these services to the realities and the needs of the region and Nunavik Inuit,” he said.
Inuit don’t recognize themselves in Quebec’s justice system, Tukkiapik said, though they are over-represented within it.
Tukkiapik called for a team of specialized Inuit interpreters to help Nunavimmiut navigate a system that operates largely in French and English—second and third languages to most Inuit.
Makivik also flagged youth protection as a crucial issue to improve, calling the removal of children from their families “the new residential school experience.”
Tukkiapik invited the commission to visit and host hearings in Nunavik to better understand the issues facing the region.
Former Quebec Superior Court Justice Jacques Viens, who is chairing the commission, said that would depend on the number of witnesses scheduled to appear at hearings as the inquiry moves forward.
The commission was created last year to respond to allegations of police brutality against First Nations women in Quebec
As part of its mandate, the commission must make recommendations to the Quebec government and Indigenous authorities on how to eliminate discriminatory practices and all forms of violence in the provision of government services to those communities.
Makivik, represented by its own lawyers, is a full participant in the commission.
“We’re now ready to work with you to close the gaps, improves services, remove discriminatory practices and differential treatment in Nunavik and in urban centres,” Tukkiapik told the inquiry.
“We know the problems—now we need solutions.”
You can read more about the commission or watch the hearings live here.
Really? As a residential school survivor, and having my daughter taken from me at birth, in a major case city, to live in a Nunavik community without my consent is a terrible feeling I have to live with every day. I am not Inuk, but familiar with traditions. Please Makivik, just keep your thoughts only on Inuit from Nunavik.You surely did not care about my traditions, birthplace and my indigenous culture when backing the birth mother, and the adoptive parents with all legal costs. Wow!!! Was there even a background check done on them? No there was not.
This is recent, and happens by the stack load each month. Stamp and process, nothing to it, is what was told to me. Yes, child protection needs to be fixed, but let’s think about the people breaking the system to begin with.
Stop the violence. More treatment for addictions. Realize drinking and driving is illegal. Solved it. Pay me the budget for this pointless commission. Which was formed based on allegations of police brutality. Which are mostly unfounded and none of which is proven.
You know what would help but no one wants? Enact an one or two child policy. The average income in the north is 30,000$ and that’s hard to get by on for two people and yet those two people will end up having four or five kids within a decade.
Look I get it. S*x feels good and feels better without a condom but is one hour of feeling good worth brining a child you can’t hope to raise wroth it? Is it worth it that they’ll never have enough to eat or space to themselves?