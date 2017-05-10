NEWS: Nunavik

Makivik Corp. wants to get to the bottom of Nunavik’s diploma bind

“The situation is critical for students in school"

SARAH ROGERS



(PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

May 10, 2017 - 8:30 am

Makivik Corp. says it’s “shocked” to learn that Nunavimmiut high school students haven’t received standard secondary studies diplomas for years, while Quebec has issued equivalency certificates instead.

The issue came to light in recent weeks after Nunavik parents approached the Kativik School Board to ask about the certificates. A Parti Québécois MNA later raised the issue at a Quebec parliamentary committee meeting on education.

It turns out the KSB’s Secondary 4 math and science curriculum hasn’t been updated under Quebec’s now 17-year-old reform, and the courses are no longer accredited by the province.

“The situation is critical for students in school,” said Makivik President Jobie Tukkiapik in a May 9 release.

“I am angry and disappointed that students and parents were not informed about the fact they were receiving an ‘attestation’ instead of a real diploma when they were graduating for a number of years.”

The KSB said the math and science courses have been developed and await Quebec’s approval.

But since the education department stopped issuing diplomas during the 2014-15 school year, 92 students have completed their Secondary 5 studies in the region and instead received equivalency certificates.

In Makivik’s release, Tukkiapik said the organization will take “all necessary action to shed light on the situation,” although he didn’t outline any plans.

But the Inuit birthright organization suggested Quebec’s commission for human rights has taken an interest in the issue and pledged its support should the commission pursue an investigation.

The Commission pour les droits de la personne et des droits de la Jeunesse didn’t respond to a request for information by press time.

Tukkiapik noted that educational success has been flagged as a priority for Nunavimmiut, and committed Makivik to work with the KSB to help restore the accredited curriculum.

“It is the common responsibility of Nunavik Inuit leaders and the government of Quebec to take action and do what is necessary to resolve this unacceptable situation,” Tukkiapik said.

For its part, Quebec’s education department has yet to say if it’s seen the KSB’s proposed curriculum.

“Discussions between the department and KSB on this issue are ongoing,” a department spokesperson said in a May 9 email to Nunatsiaq News.

The department noted that the KSB has the right to develop its own curriculum, based on outlines drafted by the province, with its support.

The KSB and education officials are also in the process of establishing a committee that would meet to discuss Nunavik-specific education issues.