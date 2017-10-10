Mad Mom’s concerned about leadership
“Leaders were able to speak up, take stands and help people to understand complex issues”
Mad Mom here. What am I concerned about this time you ask?
It’s about leadership and these elections coming up Oct. 30.
In the old days, leaders were proclaimed by others. They were seen as strong, consistent, decisive people who could make decisions for the benefit of all.
Leaders never called themselves that. Instead, they were humble, in the eyes of everyone else, who recognized their ability.
Leaders were not afraid to keep the peace, insist on solidarity and unity and work out solutions to problems.
Leaders were not shy to bring up tough subjects, to say what had to be said and to tell people what they needed to know, not what they wanted to hear.
Leaders were seen as being fair, respectful of all people and willing to work with others to make situations better.
Leaders showed, by how they lived their lives, that they were courageous, resilient and wise.
Leaders were able to speak up, take stands and help people to understand complex issues, even back then.
A leader knows the people among them; they know who is suffering, who is grieving, who is hungry, who has dysfunction within their family and they strive to support those who are weaker, poorer or down.
They are unafraid to lead; they have a deep sense of what direction would be the best, how to achieve a goal, what has to be thought through first and what plan will benefit the most people.
We need leaders like this, working together to make things a lot better for others.
Leaders lead.
Mad Mom
Iqaluit
(11) Comments:
Mad Mom I hope your running for MLA you sure sound like you know how a leader should be, stop complaining and be THE solution. Good luck to all hopefuls.
#1 complaining?...no, the very opposite. Look at Mad Mom telling of what Leaders’ role was in the old days, and the belief that those days are not gone with Leaders amongst us.
I remember,
The old time leaders being exactly the same as the leaders of
today!
Whither it was housing or machines or well paying jobs, they favoured
their own families first, and completely ignored the true needs of the
people.
No wonder Nunavut is in such a sorry state as it is.
Actually getting stuff done takes more than anonymous commentary. Get out there and run.
#3 the old days of Inuit Leaders did not live in housing, use machines or have well paying jobs. Inuit Leaders of long ago were all that Mad Mom described. One person or family did not get more than the other. Needs were met. No wonder the lack of Inuit history knowledge for many people are in a sorry state.
manual remington typewriter was a good tool it it’s time, but here’s the laptop. today’s political leaders must deals with today’s problem, things evolve. but I say diefenbaker was a little hard nose con prime minister in my day, now we have this loose goose today. a marcher with multiple colors…...
Leaders had no dope or other things to hide. A lot of the community knew their dirty little secrets. They also had no education.
We need educated persons but the American kind. Or many Canadians who abuse their powers. We need those old men and woman who used to keep their kids straight and kept themselves straight.
Elections are crucial, but we place far too much emphasis on them. Voting and getting a decent person in office is only the first step.
In consensus government, you have to be willing to share your opinion with your leader and discuss issues. In the end you have to get behind a decision that everyone wants to see happen.
Then you have to work hard to make that decision stick. Leaders need followers that change their actions based on what was decided.
There are some leaders with good ideas and many are running for election. Whether their followers are up to the task is the main question.
Democracy, especially Inuit style, is a ton of work, and it is not just rest on a leader’s shoulders. Inuit democracy is meant to be democracy on steroids.
If any particular aspect a leader can have that would make them great, it is to engage, empower and activate the majority of people that have bowed out of civic affairs.
Just electing leaders with good characteristics solves nothing.
#5,
What time frame are you talking about?
I think Mad Mom was talking about the last fifty years or so.
#3
I agree with most of what you say, nepotism has been around
Nunavut for many years as it has to all cultures on Earth.
Rich and poor, happy and sad, lazy and industrious, such is the
way of humanity since ancient times,
#9 the 50 years before the last 50 years was passed down for Leaders to carry on. Inuit Leaders of long ago were many, surviving together, sharing, standing strong, courageous, and humble.
A lot of good comments people!
I know of leaders from long ago, and from last week.
Some have been good and dependable.
Some have been bad and very self centered.
Of course all kinds in between.
Let us see what the future will bring.