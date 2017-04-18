Lynn Beyak should leave the Senate
“Her statements and her misguided views further denigrate the role of the Senate”
The comments from Sen. Lynn Beyak in recent weeks that take issue with the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are nothing short of a despicable, disgraceful attempt to defend the indefensible.
All senators, and in particular the Conservative party, should consider Beyak’s comments as an act that shames the Senate. It shames all those in public life. Her statements and her misguided views further denigrate the role of the Senate and she puts its utility as a “chamber of sober second thought,” into disrepute.
Sen. Beyak observed that the thinking behind the creation of Indian residential schools was “well-intentioned.”
If Lynn Beyak had read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report and its calls to action, she would know that the philosophy behind the Indian residential schools was one of assimilation. The government of the day felt they had to “kill the Indian in the child” and they colluded with the churches to set about establishing residential schools to do just that.
They took children away from their communities, their families, their language and their culture and imposed a set of foreign values on them. Children weren’t allowed to speak their language: “the language of the devil,” children were told.
The TRC called this cultural genocide. The atrocities that took place would be considered a form of terrorism today. Indeed some 6,000 who were taken from their home at the hands of the government and the churches, never returned home again.
Other children were used as human guinea pigs in experiments relating to malnutrition. This was a very black, dark era. It is one that forever defaces a country that has always prided itself at home and abroad on fairness and equality.
Now, under no circumstances would I compare the Holocaust and the Indian Residential Schools with each other.
However, if someone were to say that Hitler’s treatment of those of Jewish faith, was “well-intentioned and that the atrocities that occurred during the Holocaust, overshadowed the good things,” one would certainly be accused of anti-Semitism and be subject to inciting hatred under s. 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada, and rightly so.
While I fully believe in free speech, I for one feel that the views put forward by Sen. Beyak borders on inciting hatred. There is no place for that in Canada. There should certainly be no place on a Senate committee on Indigenous peoples for someone with views that I can only describe as a glaring example of the alt-right.
Senator Beyak needs to apologize for her comments about Indian residential schools and she needs to take a permanent leave from the Senate thereby doing her part to preserve its integrity as a Canadian democratic institution.
William H. Flowers
Amherst, N.S.
I agree 100%
These comments by Senator Beyak are wildly and insufferably ignorant, and the Senate is absolutely debased by them. It is sad indeed that the upper house, ostensibly the home to the elders and wise persons of our land, is populated with such a mindless twit, and undoubtedly a few others like her.
Well Mr. Flowers social engineers will be proud of you with your letter. As you go snow-flaking around, saying you fully believe in free speech while saying all of their “right” words.
“Alt-right, Hitler, inciting hatred, no place in a Senate committee, Holocaust, inciting hatred, particular the conservative party and the T….. word.”
Are you are on a mission to snuff out free speech to anyone who has a different view then you? Pushing to the extreme, while putting your fingers into your ears and saying laalalalala then hear other points of view then yours. If you do hear them, you want them gone… never to be heard from again. As in muzzling thought, ideas, free speech.
Instead of your far-left, end free speech, we must hear all and discuss it. Even if you disagree or disgust you. That is free speech. Not locking a person in jail over speech because you disagree. So there is no need for Senator Beyak, to permanently leave the Senate as you call for Mr. William H. Flower.
My experience of residential school was very good, and before we went
to Stringer Hall in Inuvik a rep from the Anglican Church came to our
camp in the central Arctic and explained it all.
I remember him telling my parents we did not have to go.
At that time I did not realize very small children were being sent as well.
Some of my new friends were very glad to be at Inuvik because of
sexual abuse and cruel treatment from their own families.
My father and mother told that some of the Scots and Irish who
worked for the H.B.C. told people to keep their children at home,and
that religion was false and was created to control people.
What a world!
#3 Tutalik
It is good that you were given a choice about Residential School,so
many were not.
Over the years I and many other Canadian native people have come
to realize that a lot of our problems come from the corruption and greed
of our own native leadership. If we don’t do something about it no one
else will.
It is up to us
#2 The principle of free speech doesn’t insulate nor protect you from criticism when you say something ridiculous, or even something libellous, or even something that is just plain dumb. You are still going to get called out on that.
I agree Senator Beyak should have been a bit more diplomatic.
I know I am not being politically correct, but shouldn’t the ESKIMO,
and the INDIAN be politically correct also?
I gave no one permission to call me WHITEMAN?
Why are so many Inuit and First Nations leaders and organizations
not helping their own people?
typical, as long as your views are the same as mine, go ahead and express them. As soon as someone’s view are not the same narrative you put forward, they should be censored.
if this is your viewpoint, then you sir, might be a facist
@2: if you want to disguise yourself as a someone who isn’t from the alt-right, don’t use code words like “snowflake”. And I’ll save you the trouble of calling me a cuck or tasting my liberal tears.
Despite the fact that Beyak rhetoric is incredibly foolish, she represents a very real part of Canada that is extremely racist. If we force her put of the Senate instead of fighting her head on, then we continue to sweep race issues under the rug. Just because Trudeau is PM doesn’t mean everything is A-OK. Even in Nunavut, you’ll meet plenty of roughnecks who’ll turn vile as soon as the Inuk or black person leaves the room. Don’t let these fools off the hook—educate yourself and confront them.
Thank you, #3. Many of us had similar experiences.