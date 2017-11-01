Next Nunavut assembly must get to work fast, finance minister says
"Nunavummiut will expect our MLAs to work hard year-round, including summer months"
CAMBRIDGE BAY—The outgoing Nunavut finance minister, Keith Peterson, who did not seek re-election in the territory’s Oct. 30 election, says the next members of Nunavut’s new legislative assembly must hit the ground running.
Peterson, who watched the Nunavut election night results until past 2 a.m. eastern time, praised the three candidates in Cambridge Bay—although due to the close result, Jeannie Ehaloak and Pamela Gross, whose final tally was separated by only nine votes, will now have to wait until a judicial recount is done before the election of a new MLA can be declared.
Peterson told Nunatsiaq News that he likes the diverse mix among Nunavut’s next MLAs, who cover a broad age range from 30 up to the late 60s and offer both experience and youthful energy. They include six women, more than ever before.
“Regardless, they are all equals and must get to work as quickly as possible for our common good. A fixed four-year term does not leave much time to agree on a mandate so time is critical. In short order, they need to select a premier and cabinet to lead our government and public service,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the first 12 months after a fall general election is, “work, work, work.”
He listed some of the bills that the government will have to table and MLAs will have to debate and pass:
• 2018-19 capital estimates (Part 2)
• an interim appropriation bill, to give the Government of Nunavut money to operate between April 1 and July 31, 2018
• the 2018-19 main estimates for the GN’s operating budget
• the 2019-20 capital estimates
There are also outstanding legislative bills to deal with, Peterson said.
These include:
• the Education Act
• the Corrections Act
• legislation for cannabis legalization and distribution, which will have to be ready for July 1, 2018
“There is much, much more I could speculate about that will keep MLAs extremely engaged and busy,” Peterson said.
The next MLAs will also come to the legislature with their own ideas and views about issues and priorities, he said.
“If I may say this with all due respect, Nunavummiut will expect our MLAs to work hard year-round, including summer months if required. This is a lot to do and accomplish, and in four short years, no MLA wants to be looking back and asking where the time went,” Peterson said.
“I wish them all well as they embark on their four-year journey to make Nunavut a better place to live for all Nunavummiut.”
(6) Comments:
Good advice - too many MLAs seem to think this is a part time job
Thank you Mr. Peterson, this message is long overdue. I am personally sick and tired of seeing many MLAs sucking up huge salaries and benefits for working just a few months of the year. We need MLAs willing to work 12 months of the year, five or six days of the week, mornings, evenings, weekends.
LOL I thought his comment “including summer months” was hilarious, knowing that so many of our politicians laze around camping and boating all summer, doing nothing for us. I know there are are a few hard working MLAs but the lazy unproductive ones are in the majority.
Mr. Peterson we will miss your dedication and integrity. Thank you, Keith.
#2 no reasonable employer (including the people of Nunavut) should expect their employees to work six days a week, 12 months a year. That being said, there is much to do and little time to do it. It should be all hands on deck and noses to the grindstone (pardon the clichés) once a new government is in place.
Fast like a fast food joint. Not good to overlook what being an MLA has to learn each step of the way. Hurry up fast may end the same as the last 4 years. The returning MLA’s and experienced Leaders know basically what is expected, and their past mistakes too. Time is needed to decide the future of Nunavut.
Mr Peterson was always working hard for our Residents of Cambridge Bay, except when he was slacking off in the Ledge.
seriously, I would hope that our next Government hear these wise words from Keith and take it to heart. You may only sit in the Ledge for 31 days of the year but you serve your Constituents year round.
enjoy your time off Keith, you deserve it.
#5 If the MLAs worked half as much as Keith Peterson did, then the government will accomplish ten times more than it did since the creation of Nunavut.