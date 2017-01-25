Less talk, more action: Inuit body wants progress on UN declaration
ITK says inaction on UNDRIP means feds failing on promises
The body that represents Canada’s 50,000 or so Inuit is telling the Justin Trudeau government to quit paying lip service and get to work entrenching Aboriginal rights into Canadian law.
In a position paper called “Implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canada,” released Jan. 24, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami says Trudeau and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett have not lived up to their promise to entrench those international rights in Canada.
“It has been more than a year since the prime minister promised to renew Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples, including specific direction to the minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs to prioritize implementing the UN Declaration. However, Canada’s work to date on this file can best be characterized as inaction,” said ITK President Natan Obed, in a Jan. 24 news release.
Instead, ITK argues, the government is suggesting that Section 35 of the Canadian Constitution, along with modern treaties and land claim agreements, mirror the United Nations declaration and already entrench those rights here in Canada.
Not quite, says ITK.
Section 35 of the Constitution affirms Aboriginal rights in Canada, including those detailed in treaties and land claims, but does not specifically define them.
That’s why ITK, and other Aboriginal organizations, have pushed for greater certainty and clarification of their peoples’ rights within the Constitution, and other Canadian laws.
The the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canada or UNDRIP is significant for Aboriginal peoples because it “affirms rights that may not be explicitly affirmed or clarified within existing treaty rights or emerging case law,” the paper says.
In other words, the UNDRIP goes much further than any Canadian law in defining Indigenous rights so if Canada is upholding UNDRIP, it has to make some changes at home.
For example, says ITK, the UNDRIP calls for “free, prior and informed consent” when governments make decisions that impact Aboriginal peoples’ rights to use their land, speak their language and express their culture.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Jody Wilson-Raybould, characterizes this UN right to consent as a “concept” in her July 2016 letter to Grand Chief Matthew Coon Come of the Grand Council of the Crees, ITK says in it’s position paper, “rather than as a positive human right of Inuit, Métis and First Nations that must be incorporated into the laws, policies and procedures of the federal government.”
That letter to Coon Come talks about “meaningful and systemic change,” but it needs to be reinforced with more than just rhetoric, ITK says.
In addition, when Wilson-Raybould tells Coon Come there is a need for “careful consideration” on these matters, she does not say the dialogue must begin with Indigenous peoples, nation to nation.
ITK’s 16-page position paper is comprehensive and includes other perceived rights deficiencies, specifically regarding Inuit.
The UNDRIP affirms rights of Indigenous peoples to “establish and control their educational systems and institutions providing education in their own language, in a manner appropriate to their cultural methods of teaching and learning.”
Inuit are already doing this even though those rights are not defined in the Constitution or their land claims, the paper states; there must be a “procedural mechanism” that Inuit can use to ensure these human rights are upheld at the territorial and provincial levels.
The paper concludes by saying ITK is committed to collaborating and partnering with the federal government to help Trudeau and bennett achieve his commitments.
To that end, ITK offers four recommendations to:
• develop new federal laws, in partnership with Inuit, that create a legal rights framework to adopt and implement UNDRIP;
• work with Inuit to develop a clearly defined apparatus to implement UNDRIP at the provincial and territorial levels;
• “reject colonialism in favour of a contemporary human-rights-based approach” and start with upholding the Inuit right to free and prior informed consent; and,
• adopt the UNDRIP as the framework for reconciliation between Aboriginal peoples and the Crown, as stated in the Truth and Reconciliation’s Calls to Action.
We contacted Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada for their reaction to ITK’s position paper and their public affairs team said the Department of Justice is now leading the UNDRIP file.
We did not hear back from the justice department by our publication time.
What have you been doing since 1999? Less talk, if you spoke Inuktitut things would have been done long ago!! simple
Benjamin #1 Since 1999? He just got elected a while ago and Trudeau won’t speak in Inuktitut to him. My goodness where does this nonsense stop? What you have been doing since 1999 yourself that you can condemn him that far back? Who else in the Federal Government speaks in Inuktitut that he can’t get anything done? LOL.
Benjamin, you are a joke. Stop bringing your own down. Sad, this day and age. You are a sad individual.
I applaud Mr. Obed for holding Federal feet to the fire, but I fear he is employing the wrong strategy.
That ITK is committed to partnering and collaborating with the Feds sounds good.
The Feds will embrace that approach and do what they have always done - use the process to make sure nothing happens.
Picture this - tomorrow Trudeau announces the Gov will completely adopt the proposed recommendations. Then what?
6 months until a “Summit” of Cabinet and Aboriginal
Leaders. Lots of words. Lots of photos.
+1yr an interim report about the baby steps in designing the requested apparatus.
+1yr another interim report reflecting on all the progress made to date.
+1yr after that, an election.
+1yr another “Summit” to regroup.
+1yr…
Collaboration only works when all parties want to make progress. The Feds are scared of the price tag and the effect it will have in boardrooms in Toronto and Montreal.
Don’t play their game Mr. Obed. It’s a waste of your time.
The article says:
UNDRIP calls for “free, prior and informed consent” when governments make decisions that impact Aboriginal peoples’ rights to use their land…
So let’s say the Kitikmeot Inuit Association owns a mineral exploration company, does this mean Canada would need to secure “free, prior and informed consent” before attempting to regulate that company?