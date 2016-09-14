Legal Ease, Sept. 14

COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Reasonable Doubt and O.J.

JAMES MORTON

Remember O. J. Simpson?

He was acquitted of murder by a jury and then a couple of years later found liable by another jury for wrongful death. That seems inconsistent, to say the least, but in fact it makes perfectly good sense when you realize the first jury was a criminal jury and the second was a civil jury.

In a criminal case the jury (or judge if there is no jury) must be convinced to beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty. The jury must be sure of guilt. That’s the criminal burden of proof.

What amounts to reasonable doubt?

It’s a term used all the time in criminal law but it’s surprisingly undefined. In the past it was sometimes referred to as “moral certainty” and I must say I liked that formulation.

That said, the Supreme Court of Canada has explained that “moral certainty” is not the right language. Rather the current law seems to be that reasonable doubt is a doubt based on some reason that can be found in the evidence heard at trial. If that sounds a bit circular, well, it is.

To my thinking reasonable doubt means there is something not based in fantasy that leads you to say “well, it could be that the accused didn’t do it.”

If you just aren’t totally sure then there is a reasonable doubt. And if there is a doubt about some element of a criminal offence, the benefit of that doubt goes to the accused and there must be an acquittal

In a civil case the jury (or judge if there is no jury) must believe the defendant is probably in the wrong for there to be liability. That’s the civil burden of proof.

Instead of needing to be pretty close to absolute certainty as in a criminal case in a civil case a “more likely than not” standard is used.

In order to decide a civil issue, all the facts must be considered and weighed carefully; more serious allegations have to be proven with strong and cogent evidence but in the end, a civil matter is decided on a balance of probabilities.

There is a big gap between probably and being sure.

So if both juries in the O. J. Simpson cases thought he was probably guilty of murder, the criminal jury would acquit and the civil jury find liability.

The criminal jury may have thought “well he probably killed his wife and her friend but maybe he didn’t” which means they had to acquit.

By contrast, if the civil wrongful death jury thought exactly the same thing they would need to find liability. And that’s likely what happened.

Of course if a criminal jury convicts, that means they are sure an accused is guilty; that means a civil jury should always find liability.

Civil cases are basically everything other than criminal and regulatory matters. So a family law case is a civil case–that means to prove need for support, the standard is balance of probabilities and not proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Similarly in a wrongful dismissal case, even if there is an allegation of, say, theft, the proof of the case is only to a 50/50 standard.

