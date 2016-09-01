COMMENTARY: Around the Arctic

Legal Ease, Sept. 1

Statutory Holidays

JAMES MORTON

September 01, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Labour Day is almost here and with it a statutory holiday.

One of the most frequent inquiries I receive has to do with statutory holidays.

Employees often ask if they have to work on a statutory holiday and employers ask what actually are, and are not, statutory holidays.

The short answer is that generally employees can be asked to work on statutory holidays, but they have to be paid time-and-a-half or they have to be given time off in place of the holiday.

As for what are statutory holidays, the list is — with the curious exception of Nunavut Day — fairly clear.

The purpose of statutory holidays is for all people to celebrate major public days together with their family.

The holidays are either traditional – for example Thanksgiving – or commemorate a national celebration – Canada Day is a good example.

A statutory holiday in Nunavut is created by either the federal or territorial government. Most workers, public and private, are entitled to take the day off with regular pay.

However, some employers may require employees to work on a holiday. If an employee works on a statutory holiday, they must either receive a day off in place of the holiday or must be paid time and a half their regular pay for their time worked that day, in addition to the holiday pay.

A employee who gets the day off is entitled to be paid a regular day’s pay for that day.

If employees’ wages are calculated on a basis other than time, statutory holiday pay must be equal to or greater than the employee’s average daily wages in the four weeks worked immediately before the week in which the holiday falls.

The list of statutory holidays is clear except for Nunavut Day.

Statutory holidays in Nunavut are:

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Good Friday

Victoria Day

Canada Day (July 1)

First Monday in August

Labour Day

Nunavut Day (but see below)

Thanksgiving Day

Remembrance Day (November 11)

Christmas Day (December 25)

Nunavut Day, July 9, started as a paid holiday for employees of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and regional Inuit associations.

It became a half day holiday for Government of Nunavut employees in 1999 and a full day holiday in 2001.

Nunavut Day is a public holiday for the Government of Nunavut public service, as per the 2001 Nunavut Day Holiday Order, and to that degree is a statutory holiday.

Most employers give the day off, with exceptions being the federal government and — historically anyway — the North West Co., and some other private employers.

Certain other holidays are important to people but are not statutory in nature.

There are religious holidays that may be very important to individuals but not based in Canadian legislation.

So, for example, Eid al-Fitr is of great significance to Muslims who will generally take it as a holiday.

Under the Nunavut Human Rights Act a Muslim seeking to take Eid as a holiday should be allowed so to do unless it would cause great problems for an employer (something not very plausible).

That said an employee taking off Eid would have to consider it a vacation day or perhaps unpaid leave.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.