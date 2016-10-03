COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Oct. 3

Child Welfare

JAMES MORTON

October 03, 2016 - 4:00 pm

The main responsibility for the well-being and care of children rests with their parents.

It goes without saying that children are vulnerable and dependent on their parents and caregivers. Generally, parents and caregivers are warm, loving and capable. But sometimes that is not the case and children need to be protected from dangerous situations.

Tragically there is a history of child abuse in Nunavut at the hands of caregivers imposed by the state or religious groups. Such abuse may be in the past now (although we can never be complacent about current day affairs) and so the main focus today is on parents (and step parents) and their care of children.

In Nunavut, intervention in the family where children are at risk is limited and there is an express legislative direction to work to keep families together.

Children are, usually, best kept with their families and it is only in extreme cases that children are properly removed from their parents. The question must always be “what is in the best interests of the child?” Determining that question is what governs.

Most problems with children at risk come from parents who are suffering from their own problems—parents who have alcohol problems often have trouble looking after their children not because of intentional abuse but rather because of neglect.

In such cases the problems can often be fixed by giving some support to the parents; if the parents get well they can be good parents to their children. Actual intentional parental abuse of children is rare in Nunavut; I have never seen it in Nunavut although when I worked on child welfare cases in Ontario it was not uncommon.

In Nunavut, child protection is governed by the Child and Family Services Act. The act defines a child who needs protection as a child who is being abused physically, sexually or emotionally abused or is at substantial risk of such abuse either because of the action or inaction of a caregiver.

A child who needs protection can be apprehended—that is taken away from their caregivers—where there are reasonable grounds to believe a child’s health or safety is in danger.

About fifteen children in a thousand are presently in care in Nunavut—that includes children in temporary and permanent care.

This may not seem like a huge number but it is double the rate in Newfoundland and Labrador and fifty percent higher than in British Columbia.

In fairness, the Nunavut rate is significantly lower than the rates in N.W.T or the Yukon. National averages are hard to find but it is certainly the case that there are proportionately more children in care in Nunavut than in the South.

In most cases, even after an apprehension, the child is returned to their caregiver once the parent, for example, gets sober. Sometimes however the problem with the caregiver cannot be resolved quickly.

In those cases, there must be a hearing before the Court. There must be an application brought promptly, within 45 days. In the hearing that follows, the court may return the child, or may have the child put in the temporary or permanent custody of the government.

Such hearings are taken very seriously. The key question at all times is what is in the best interests of the children involved.

The parent may be loving but if they pose a danger, they must not have the child. On the other hand, if at all possible, it is best that children stay with their parents and extended family and the process favours that result if at all possible.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.