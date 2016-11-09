COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Nov. 9

Opening the Kimono

JAMES MORTON

November 09, 2016 - 2:30 pm

I deal with a lot of civil and family cases.

In those cases, unlike criminal matters, both sides have to make disclosure of their cases to each other; in criminal cases the prosecutor has to make disclosure but the accused doesn’t have to disclose their case.

Disclosure in civil and family cases is quite broad. So, in a family law case you have to fill in a financial statement and let the other side have all sorts of details about your income and assets. In a civil case you have to make a list of all documents you have that are connected to the case and turn them over to the other side.

A lot of people really resent providing this disclosure. After all, there is a law suit and so the two sides are already unhappy with each other—why should you help the other side by disclosing your case?

The simplest answer is “because that’s the law.”

Of course such a glib answer satisfies no one. But it is important to remember you have to make disclosure in a civil or family case because the law says you must so do.

Failing to make such disclosure can lead to all types of punishment —the most likely of which is you will lose your case because you failed to play by the rules. Nothing makes a judge quite as unhappy as learning someone has failed to fulfill their disclosure obligations.

That said, there are good reasons why the parties have to make disclosure in civil and family cases.

First, while trial by ambush—putting forward some unexpected evidence for the first time during trial—makes for good TV, it does not lead to accurate fact finding.

We don’t have trials for fun. They are a serious business and intended to determine what really happened.

That means the parties need to know what the case is about so they can prepare and get as ready as possible to put on the clearest case possible.

The judge needs a clear case properly organized so as to determine the facts properly. This leads to the next good reason for full disclosure: full disclosure shortens trials.

Everyone knows what the case is about and so there is more focus and the issues that are really in dispute get decided and the issues that are not contentious get sorted out before the trial.

Finally, trials are expensive both financially, not to mention emotionally, and if a civil or family case can be settled without a trial, that’s a good thing.

Most of the time, if full disclosure is made, there isn’t a lot to argue over. In general, a typical civil or family law case settles without trial shortly after there has been disclosure and some witness examination.

Full disclosure promotes settlement, and does it so effectively that only about three cases in a hundred go to trial. In a very real sense, making full disclosure is not the same as helping the other side. It is more about helping yourself.

By forcing everyone to share information, the law makes sure that there is a level playing field and any chance of settlement is given the best opportunity to succeed.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.