COMMENTARY: Around the Arctic

Legal Ease, Nov. 7

False Confessions

JAMES MORTON



Nunavut lawyer James Morton says a confession does not necessarily mean an accused person is guilty, because false confessions are common. Nunavut lawyer James Morton says a confession does not necessarily mean an accused person is guilty, because false confessions are common.

November 07, 2016 - 11:45 am

Most people think that the gold standard of proof of criminal guilt is a confession.

If someone tells the police they “did it” then they must be guilty! Who on earth would ever confess to a crime they didn’t commit? It’s just common sense.

In fact, this common sense view is wrong – false confessions are surprisingly common.

What’s more, the false confessions are not always or even usually from people suffering delusions. Perfectly normal people will confess falsely to crimes they did not commit.

From American studies, we know that about a third of people exonerated as a result of DNA testing had falsely confessed–and the number of false confessions in people of lower intelligence and youths is startling.

Canadian law recognizes the dangers of false confessions and holds that a confession is admissible in evidence only if it is free and voluntary–that is if the person had an operating mind, knew what they were saying and did so without any fear they would injured in some way if they kept silent and without any incentive or bribe to speak.

This is a high standard and most of the time police are very careful not to put someone in a position where their statement could be seen as “involuntary” in any way.

Now all this does not mean that someone in custody has to be left alone by the police.

While there is never any obligation to talk to the police and tell a story (excluding producing licences and insurance when operating a vehicle or machinery) the police can continue to question someone even if they have said they do not wish to speak to the police.

This can lead to a grey area where reasonable people can argue if a statement was voluntary or not.

If someone has been questioned for many hours, it may be they do not have an operating mind–they may have been worn down by the endless questioning.

On the other hand, just because you have been asked a lot of questions does not mean you don’t know what is going on.

This leads to a difficult decision for judges – on the one hand someone who has confessed to a crime may well be guilty and excluding the confession could lead to an guilty person avoiding justice – on the other hand an innocent person ought not to be punished for something they did not do!

A judge must decide if was the confession free and voluntary and therefore likely true or if it was omehow coerced and so perhaps false.

Young people under 18 years of age are given special protection from making a false confession.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act says that police officers must take the specific needs of youths into account and must explain their legal rights in understandable language before questioning.

Not only must all legal rights be explained clearly to youths, but any waiver of those legal rights will only be valid if the youth understand their rights and the consequences of waiving them.

When this isn’t done a judge can exclude a confession from a youth under 18.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.