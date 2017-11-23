NEWS: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Nov. 23

I got beat up. Do I need a lawyer?

JAMES MORTON

November 23, 2017 - 9:15 am

I was recently approached by someone who thought he needed a lawyer.

He began by telling me he needed to talk to me about an assault. I assumed he was charged with assault but, as it turned out, he was the victim of an assault.

He had gone to the RCMP and they had laid charges.

My potential client thought he needed a lawyer as the victim. And in fact he did not.

Victims of crime can have a lawyer and sometimes in high profile cases, or in cases where the victim was involved in some criminal activity, it makes sense to have a lawyer. But most of the time a victim doesn’t need a lawyer.

Indeed, on the rare occasions when I have been a lawyer for a victim, I normally have almost nothing to do.

Victims do have rights in criminal trials. These rights are set out in the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights. The rights of victims fall into four categories: information, protection, participation and restitution.

Informational rights include being kept informed as to the progress of the criminal prosecution and information (if there is a conviction and jail) as to the release date and conditions of the criminal.

Beyond this, Crown lawyers keep victims posted about the likely resolution of the charges.

The victim does not get to make decisions about whether, for example, a plea arrangement ought to be accepted by the Crown but the views of the victim should be taken into account.

Protection rights include the right to physical safety and a right to be free from intimidation.

This includes the right to ask to have their identity kept confidential and to ask for help to testify. Such help may include, for example, a screen to shield you from the accused at trial—this is fairly common in sexual offences.

Participation rights mean the views of the victim should be considered and the victim is to be kept current as to the status of the criminal case.

The Crown always decides what way the prosecution will go but the Crown needs to consider the victim’s views.

Finally, restitution rights mean you can ask to have the criminal court judge order the criminal to pay you for any losses you suffered directly as a result of the crime.

So if, for example, you were assaulted and got your eyeglasses broken, you have a right to ask the judge to order that the criminal pays for a new pair of glasses.

As you can see, victims do have rights in criminal court and generally a victim doesn’t need a lawyer to assert those rights.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.