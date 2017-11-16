NEWS: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Nov. 16

Protecting your identity

JAMES MORTON

November 16, 2017 - 9:15 am

Even here in Nunavut, identity theft is an issue.

Just recently, a client called me about a demand made against her by a bank she had never dealt with. But the bank said she owed significant money on her line of credit and demanded payment.

The difficulty was that the bank was acting through a debt collector who had virtually no information and who approached the matter on the basis that threatening legal action was the best approach.

I was able to clear up the matter by going directly to the bank and subsequently filing an affidavit confirming the client never had any dealings with that bank.

But it took several months and cost some legal fees that will never get repaid.

So how do you protect yourself against identify theft?

Nothing is perfect, but here are some steps you can take that will help.

• Keep your personal information safe:

Keep your Social Insurance Number (SIN), credit card and bank account numbers confidential.

Do not share them with anyone. Be especially careful online. There is never a good reason to give your SIN to someone you are buying stuff from.

If you are buying things online, make sure the seller’s web address has the prefix “https” and shows a padlock; if it does not, then do not buy from the seller.

• Don’t be lazy with passwords:

Use different passwords for your different accounts. Do not ever write the password on the back of, say, a credit card. Change your passwords at least every 60 days.

• Do not throw personal information in the garbage:

If you are not going to keep your credit card receipts, bank statements and any documents containing personal information somewhere safe at home, destroy them before throwing them away. Shred the papers or burn them.

• Review your records regularly:

Check your bank and credit card statements as soon as they arrive. Even small charges should be followed up on if they make no sense.

• Check your credit rating:

At least once a year, get a copy of your credit report and make sure that it is accurate.

Canada has two national credit bureaus: Equifax Canada (1-800-465-7166, http://www.equifax.ca) and TransUnion Canada (1-877-525-3823, http://www.tuc.ca). If someone has applied for credit in your name it will show up on the credit report and you can flag it immediately.

These steps are not perfect but they will give you some level of protection.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.