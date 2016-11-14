COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Legal Ease, Nov. 14

Bad neighbours?

JAMES MORTON

November 14, 2016 - 11:45 am

Bad neighbours come in many forms.

Some come onto your property. Some make a lot of noise and scare your kids. Some are just plain annoying.

Actually coming onto your property is a trespass and a pretty obvious abuse. A neighbour who does that can be removed by the RCMP and barred from further trespass.

People who scare your family can be dealt with by a peace bond or even criminal charges.

But not all bad neighbours trespass or do scary things.

What about someone who plays their music really loud or does manufacturing that shakes the ground or has a restaurant that emits bad smells? Such a bad neighbour can cause trouble too. In fact, such a neighbour can make your home unlivable.

Nuisance is a claim that can be made when someone interferes with another person’s reasonable use of their property. It can be any sort of interference.

If your neighbour’s activities make it hard for you to enjoy your property, there is a nuisance. You have a right to use your property as you like.

You don’t have to own property to sue for nuisance. You can just rent or even just live there with permission of the owner.

It is enough that you have lawful possession and your intended use of the property is frustrated. The tort of nuisance is an interference to someone’s lawful use of property and so a tenant or lawful guest can sue.

The nuisance must be both substantial and an unreasonable interference. There is no nuisance unless both criteria are met. Both criteria are very fact specific.

Substantial means, at a minimum, not trivial and probably of extended duration. One wild noisy party is not going to be enough. On the other hand wild parties every Friday may be enough and a pub that is loud every single night is almost certainly enough.

Unreasonable means that someone using their own property in the ordinary way is not likely to be causing a nuisance. So if you have kids and they are making the usual kid noise, that’s okay. But tap dancing at midnight is not ordinary and likely not okay. As you can see it’s not easy to establish a nuisance as a legal matter.

That said, if there is a substantial and unreasonable interference with the enjoyment of property, a nuisance is established.

The fact that the defendant was there first is no defence—if you buy a house next to someone who has, say, run a restaurant with bad smells for years, that does not mean you cannot claim against your neighbour for nuisance.

While you can get damages for loss of use of your property, if you can show an actual loss in property value because of the nuisance, you will improve your claim considerably.

James Morton is a lawyer practicing in Nunavut with offices in Iqaluit. The comments here are intended as general legal information and not as specific legal advice.